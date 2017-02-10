Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By PA Sport
Liverpool loss showed Spurs still have plenty to learn - Eric Dier

Craig Burley breaks down Tottenham's problems away from home and the handball controversy in Arsenal's win over Hull City.
Defender Eric Dier admits Tottenham still have a lot to learn after their bid to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea suffered a major blow at Anfield.

Two goals in quick succession by Sadio Mane in the opening 20 minutes consigned Mauricio Pochettino's side to their first defeat in two months and handed a significant advantage to their London rivals.

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham were never in the game against a resurgent Liverpool and Dier accepts they have to do better.

"I think we still need to improve in all areas. We have never not said that,'' he said.

"We still have a long way to go and we need to keep improving and working hard.

"There are lots of stuff we can still improve on. We can't just talk about it, we need to do it.''

Tottenham's bid to catch runaway leaders Chelsea took a hit on Saturday.

Not only did the result damage Tottenham's distant title hopes it also brought the race for Champions League places firmly into focus.

Sixth-placed Manchester United are only two points behind them and Liverpool's first league win of 2017 has compacted the race for a top-four place.

"It is very tight, it is going to be a fight until the very end,'' added Dier.

"There are lots of very good sides, including us, fighting for it.

"We are going to keep focusing on improving and hopefully we will be in the top four.''

