Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino: Paris Saint-Germain are my team

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
LIVE 65'
Game Details
Home: 1/28  Draw: 14/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Pochettino: Paris Saint-Germain my team

Tottenham Hotspur Jonathan Johnson
Read

Man City ready to break transfer record for Dele

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Klopp: We played direct and together

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino faces reality vs. Liverpool

English Premier League
Read
Ben Davies

Davies exposed in Spurs' loss at Liverpool

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool win reinspires top 4 hope

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham torn apart at title rivals once again

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Spurs' first half not enough for title - Poch

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Main man Mane torments Tottenham

The Match Tony Evans
Read

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

'Spurs are our own enemies' - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

We see the real Liverpool vs. top six

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Dele Alli a special asset

English Premier League
Read

Klopp highlights Lallana importance

English Premier League
Read

Spurs' Alli wins Player of the Month award

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read
Dele Alli celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham in their Premier League match vs. Chelsea.

Dele Alli, Spurs' man for big occasion

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Comolli: Hitchen behind Suarez Anfield deal

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino: Paris Saint-Germain are my team

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't hide from his team's performance, and says the reality is that Liverpool were just better.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino has told SFR Sport that Paris Saint-Germain are "my team" after his spell there as a player.

Pochettino played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, becoming captain during that period.

He said he watches Ligue 1 football as often as possible and retains great admiration for his former employers.

"I try to watch all I can. And of course, PSG," he said. "My team is PSG -- I love PSG. I spent nearly three years there.

"I spent some time, six months, with Bordeaux too but I was captain at PSG and that will always be special for me."

Asked who he would like to see win next week's Champions League round of 16 game between PSG and Barcelona, Pochettino said: "Of course, PSG!

"It will be a good game. Maybe I would like to go to Paris to watch the game -- it will be a fantastic game."

Pochettino recalled his disastrous home debut for PSG at Parc des Princes when a Djibril Cisse-inspired Auxerre side inflicted a 4-0 defeat.

"I did not know the striker Cisse," Pochettino explained. "He started to run and I needed mirrors [to see where he was going]!

"What happened? 0-4! It was my first game at Parc des Princes. I remember the supporters. We were waiting in the changing room. We could not leave because the supporters wanted to kill us.

"I was like, 'wow!' In Spain I was very relaxed, easy, you know captain of Espanyol. I said to myself: 'Now this is a nightmare.'"

Many in Paris see Pochettino as the man PSG want to lead their lavish project long-term, but he is contracted to Tottenham until 2021.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.