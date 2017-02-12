Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
2
LIVE 88'
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
LiverpoolLiverpool
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Tottenham's first half at Liverpool not enough for title - Mauricio Pochettino

Liverpool pick up their first Premier League win of 2017 with the help of a Sadio Mane brace to down Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Tottenham cannot fight for the Premier League title if they play as they did in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Spurs needed to win at Anfield to close the gap to league leaders Chelsea, but they were thoroughly outclassed. Sadio Mane scored twice in as many first-half minutes to give Liverpool a deserved victory.

The result leaves Spurs trailing Chelsea by nine points -- a margin that could grow to 12 on Sunday -- and looking over their shoulders as far as sixth-place Manchester United, who are now just two points behind them.

Pochettino said his team deserved nothing from the match but he urged them to forget the defeat and focus on the upcoming Europa League round-of-32 match against AA Gent and the FA Cup fifth-round at Fulham.

"We had some chances, one for Son [Heung-Min], a one versus one with the keeper, and a few others. To be honest, we didn't deserve too much," said the Tottenham manager.

"I think we were poor. It's difficult to fight for the Premier League if you show that performance, that lack of aggression and desire to play for the win.

"If you start the game how we started it's too difficult. In front of us was a very good team. They were more aggressive after a tough few weeks. Liverpool have a very good team and good players.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his side deserved nothing after being outplayed by Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I think they were better, more aggressive than us. We never coped with the tempo of the game.

Pochettino admitted he wasn't feeling as confident about his side -- and their packed fixture list -- but resigned himself to focusing on what lies ahead after the disappointing loss.

"Liverpool have two weeks to prepare in the Premier League," Pochettino said. "We need to be focused now on Thursday in the Europa League and then the FA Cup and then the Europa League and then Stoke at home.

"We cannot waste time thinking about this too much. We need to be clever now and assess why and try to improve our game from the beginning and not react after 20 minutes.

When asked whether the title is now beyond his side, he added: "It will be difficult for anyone to catch Chelsea. Nine points is a massive gap and if they win, 12 will be more difficult than it was."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

