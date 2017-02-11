Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham not focusing on Chelsea in title race

The FC crew say Tottenham's consistency make them the only possible contender that could rival Chelsea for the Prem title.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino has told his Tottenham Hotspur players not to think about Chelsea in the Premier League title race, warning them: "We are our own enemies."

Second-placed Tottenham are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea but they can reduce the gap with a win against struggling Liverpool on Saturday, with the Blues playing at Burnley the following day.

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea players will likely be watching Spurs' game but Pochettino does not see it as an opportunity to send a message to their London rivals.

"It is not [about sending] a message to Chelsea. We are competing with ourselves, like we were last season. We are our own enemies and if we win, we win. It is important to be focused on ourselves," Pochettino said.

"It is true in the last four or five games, you are not only thinking of winning games, you are looking to reduce the gap to your opponent. But today it is about you. You need to be able to keep that level about winning, winning, winning games, then hope afterwards that Chelsea drop points."

Spurs are the only team to beat Chelsea in the league since September, ending the Blues' 13-match winning streak with a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane last month.

But Pochettino doubts that Conte will be concerned about Spurs, adding: "Chelsea aren't worried about us. It is true that Conte wants to keep the motivation high and keep them pushing and fighting. But I think they are worried about themselves -- like every team."

Spurs go to Anfield without an away win against the other top six clubs this season, having lost at Chelsea and Manchester United, and drawn at Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino is focusing on his own team rather than Chelsea.

This time last year they won 2-1 at City, a result which appeared to give Pochettino and his players belief that they could win a first Premier League title.

Both Manchester clubs are also without a big away win, but Chelsea won at Arsenal, Arsenal won at Chelsea and Liverpool won at City.

But Pochettino does not believe it is a psychological issue for his players to overcome.

"No, it's not psychological. Come on. We are in a good mental level today. If you analyse them [the other top six clubs], they struggle too to win away to the top six. We are not the only team that struggles to win away," he said.

"It's true that we are looking [for more wins against] the top six clubs away. We struggle because we have had some draws and some losses. It's true, that this is a good opportunity to change that stat.

"Liverpool is a very good team, with good players and a very good manager. It is true that the three times we have played in the Premier League it has been a draw and because of that we are thinking it will be a very tough game."

