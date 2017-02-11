Spurs' Steve Hitchen responsible for Liverpool signing Luis Suarez - Comolli

The FC guys pick their combined XI between Arsenal and Tottenham, and answer tweets regarding Man City, Liverpool and more.

Tottenham's new chief scout Steve Hitchen was the most important reason for Liverpool signing Luis Suarez, according to Damien Comolli, who told The Independent that Hitchen is "incredibly well-connected."

Hitchen returned to Tottenham on Monday, having worked for the club under director of football Comolli from 2005-2010 before following the Frenchman to Liverpool in 2011.

While at Spurs, he is credited with signing Luka Modric, Younes Kaboul and Benoit Assou-Ekotto, but his biggest coup came at Anfield in January 2011.

"Steve was the main reason why we signed Suarez," Comolli, who spent two years as Liverpool's director of football from 2010, said.

"He knew Suarez very, very well from his time at Spurs. And he got the intel that Ajax had made Suarez available for transfer. Nobody else knew that. It gave us a head start. That is typical of Steve."

Luis Suarez's goals almost fired Liverpool to the Premier League title.

After Hitchen left Spurs, the club turned down the chance to sign Suarez from Ajax. The Uruguay international scored 82 goals for Liverpool and won the PFA and FWA player of the year awards in 2013-14, as they went close to the title, before joining Barcelona for £65 million the following summer.

"Steve is very dedicated and committed with a great work ethic," Comolli added. "He is incredibly well-connected and his network is very, very good. So he is the centre of a web of information. He is very popular in the scouting community, if you speak to scouts from anywhere in Europe, they all know Steve."

Hitchen will report to Tottenham's three-man football committe of manager Mauricio Pochettino, chairman Daniel Levy and John McDermott, who is in charge of every team below the first-team.

He is not considered a replacement for Spurs' outgoing head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, who is resigned in August and is serving a 16-month notice period, and his appointment is part of a wider restructuring of the club's recruitment department.

Ian Broomfield, a part-time scout, did not have a his contract renewed, while Rob Mackenzie, who was head of player identification, joined Derby shortly after Mitchell's resignation, where he briefly worked alongside Hitchen.

Meanwhile, McDermott has recruited former Crystal Palace assistant manager Keith Millen and former Millwall manager Kenny Jackett to assist with Tottenham's academy.

Two of Spurs' academy coaches, Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi, left in December to join Paul Clement at Swansea and Jackett, 55, is volunteering part-time after leaving Rotherham.

Millen, 50, left Palace following Sam Allardyce arrival and he told The Croydon Advertiser: "I am doing a little bit of work at Tottenham, just coaching with the under-18s.

"The head of coaching there, John McDermott, I have known since my Watford days, so I spoke to him about it.

"It was just good to go over there to see the training ground and to just experience the environment of how they work.

"I have had a bit of contact with Mauricio Pochettino and the first team, just to pick their brains just a little bit and to just do a bit of coaching to get me back out on the grass.

"I don't know what will happen with Tottenham yet, we haven't gone too far down that line of anything permanent or what's on offer there or what they're looking for or what I can commit to.

"We haven't had that conversation yet, it's just been a lot more relaxed at the moment. I'll have a look at it more and reassess it."

