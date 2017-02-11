Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Alli takes Player of the Month award

Tottenham Hotspur
Dele Alli celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham in their Premier League match vs. Chelsea.

Dele Alli, Spurs' man for big occasion

Tottenham
Hitchen responsible for Suarez signing - Comolli

Tottenham Hotspur
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 19 2 3 59
2 Tottenham 14 8 2 50
3 Man City 15 4 5 49
View Full Table »

Merson: Only Sanchez could be in Spurs XI

Arsenal
Erik Lamela

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League
Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Spurs only club who could catch Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Pochettino urges on Spurs' fringe players

Tottenham Hotspur
Rush: Liverpool won't be beaten by Spurs

English Premier League
Premier League Predictor: Week 25

English Premier League
Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?

International
Is Chelsea's Prem lead decisive?

English Premier League
Pochettino: Alli is a future Spurs captain

English Premier League
Pochettino lauds Liverpool squad

English Premier League
The Sweeper: Orlando cover Iglesias

Major League Soccer
Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Last Time They Met: Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino 'postive' about Rose recovery

Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham appoint Hitchen in scouting role

Tottenham Hotspur
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli takes Player of the Month award

Mauricio Pochettino sees Dele Alli's potential to be a key leader for Tottenham in years to come.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has beaten teammate Harry Kane to the Premier League Player of the Month award for January.

Alli and Kane each scored five league goals in January as Spurs went unbeaten, with impressive wins over Watford, Chelsea and West Brom followed by draws against Manchester City and Sunderland.

Alli took the prize, having scored braces against Watford and Chelsea and netted in the draw with City, as well as producing a spectacular assist for one of Kane's three goals against West Brom.

Kane, who also scored twice against Watford, contributed assists against Watford and City.

"It's a real honour," Alli told Spurs Player. "I think the whole team played brilliantly this month. We really played well as a team and we've clicked really well so it's an honour to win this."

Asked for his highlight in January, he said: "I'd probably say the two [goals] against Chelsea, just because of how big the game was for us and for the fans as well. To score and win was a great feeling."

Both Alli's goals against Chelsea were headers and he said his aerial prowess was a "surprise," adding: "I scored one when I was at MK [Dons] and then I came here and my first goal was actually a header, I remember, against Leicester.

"Some of the boys were making jokes and making fun of my heading skills in training and saying how bad it is, so I'm happy that I could prove them wrong!"

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman was also a strong contender, having featured in a defence that did not concede in their three games in January as well as contributing a match-winning goal against Crystal Palace and an assist.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, who scored three goals and provided two assists, and Gylfi Sigurdsson, whose two goals and two assists helped new Swansea boss Paul Clement claim the Manager of the Month award.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

