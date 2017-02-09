Harry Kane: Tottenham's Dele Alli can become 'one of world's best players'

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Harry Kane (R) celebrates scoring his teams third goal with Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on November 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kane: Alli can become 'one of world's best'

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Luke Shaw to Tottenham

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's recovery must start vs. Spurs

Premier League Tony Evans
Read

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read
Harry Kane

EXCLUSIVE: Kane on Spurs, Poch, title hopes

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Can Pochettino bring a title to Spurs?

English Premier League
Read

Spurs keeper De Bie improving in hospital

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur gets a hug from Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on November 22, 2015 in London, England (Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United via Getty Images)

Kane: Pochettino 'ruthless if you cross him'

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Your club's best and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino targeting Tottenham titles

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Harry Kane struck from the spot to give Tottenham three points.

Kane: Spurs focused on catching Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hitchen set for Spurs recruitment - sources

Tottenham Hotspur Peter O'Rourke
Read

Alderweireld: Spurs must beware of Reds

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Karanka: We're good enough to stay up

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: We must keep pushing

English Premier League
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Kane: Tottenham's Dele Alli can become 'one of world's best players'

Shaka Hislop assesses just how important it is for Tottenham to keep hold of Mauricio Pochettino for many years.
Craig Burley says it's a tall task for Tottenham to catch Chelsea despite keeping pace with a win over Middlesbrough.
A lone Harry Kane PK split the difference for Spurs, who take a crucial three points to remain in the title race.

LONDON -- Harry Kane has told ESPN FC that his "unbelievable" Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dele Alli will go on to be one of the best players in the world.

Alli, 20, was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season following a remarkable debut campaign in the Premier League, and he has been better still this season. The England international has already scored more league goals -- 11 -- than he managed in the whole of last season, partly because he is playing closer to teammate Kane.

His goal scoring has earned him comparisons with Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes but he has reached 20 Premier League goals in fewer games than all three, and Kane believes Alli is "his own player."

"He's got so many great attributes, he scores goals, he assists goals, he's got great skills. He's his own player. He's got amazing potential," Kane told ESPN FC at the Lucozade Sport Made To Move campaign, aiming to get one million people moving by 2020.

"He's so young and we sometimes forget how young he is. All he has to do is keep working hard, keep his head down, concentrate on the important things on the pitch, playing football. And he'll be one of the best players in the world. The stuff he does week-in-week-out is unbelievable, so he's amazing player who will keep getting better."

Harry Kane (R) celebrates scoring his teams third goal with Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on November 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Dele Alli has huge potential according to Tottenham teammate Harry Kane.

Kane is Tottenham's vice-captain behind  Hugo Lloris but he said he would relish the chance to skipper both club and country in the future.

"Hopefully Hugo is here as long as possible and he'll be the captain," Kane added. "But if he goes to another club or is injured, that's a role that I'd love to take up.

"Everyone knows how I feel about Spurs and the connection I have with the fans. I see myself as a leader and we have a lot of leaders on the field. So why not? I'd love to be captain of Tottenham and hopefully one day England as well."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.