Harry Kane: Tottenham's Dele Alli can become 'one of world's best players'

LONDON -- Harry Kane has told ESPN FC that his "unbelievable" Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dele Alli will go on to be one of the best players in the world.

Alli, 20, was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season following a remarkable debut campaign in the Premier League, and he has been better still this season. The England international has already scored more league goals -- 11 -- than he managed in the whole of last season, partly because he is playing closer to teammate Kane.

His goal scoring has earned him comparisons with Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes but he has reached 20 Premier League goals in fewer games than all three, and Kane believes Alli is "his own player."

"He's got so many great attributes, he scores goals, he assists goals, he's got great skills. He's his own player. He's got amazing potential," Kane told ESPN FC at the Lucozade Sport Made To Move campaign, aiming to get one million people moving by 2020.

"He's so young and we sometimes forget how young he is. All he has to do is keep working hard, keep his head down, concentrate on the important things on the pitch, playing football. And he'll be one of the best players in the world. The stuff he does week-in-week-out is unbelievable, so he's amazing player who will keep getting better."

Kane is Tottenham's vice-captain behind Hugo Lloris but he said he would relish the chance to skipper both club and country in the future.

"Hopefully Hugo is here as long as possible and he'll be the captain," Kane added. "But if he goes to another club or is injured, that's a role that I'd love to take up.

"Everyone knows how I feel about Spurs and the connection I have with the fans. I see myself as a leader and we have a lot of leaders on the field. So why not? I'd love to be captain of Tottenham and hopefully one day England as well."

