Tottenham youth goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie set to leave intensive care
Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie is improving in hospital after suffering a ruptured spleen while playing for his country.
The 16-year-old, who moved to Spurs from Mechelen last summer, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday following the incident during Belgium under-17s friendly match against France in Saint-Brieuc.
De Bie collided with an opponent during the match, and although he continued playing he collapsed afterwards, according to Het Nieuwsblad.
The teenager has since been in intensive care, but is likely to be transported back to Belgium to continue his recovery shortly.
"The U17 team's staff is in constant contact with the hospital and his family," Pierre Cornez, spokesman for the Royal Belgian Football Association, told ESPNFC.
De Bie previously played for Anderlecht and Mechelen in his homeland.
Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.