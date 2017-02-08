Tottenham youth goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie set to leave intensive care

Craig Burley says it's a tall task for Tottenham to catch Chelsea despite keeping pace with a win over Middlesbrough.

Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie is improving in hospital after suffering a ruptured spleen while playing for his country.

The 16-year-old, who moved to Spurs from Mechelen last summer, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday following the incident during Belgium under-17s friendly match against France in Saint-Brieuc.

De Bie collided with an opponent during the match, and although he continued playing he collapsed afterwards, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Jonathan De Bie in action for Tottenham's U18 team.

The teenager has since been in intensive care, but is likely to be transported back to Belgium to continue his recovery shortly.

"The U17 team's staff is in constant contact with the hospital and his family," Pierre Cornez, spokesman for the Royal Belgian Football Association, told ESPNFC.

De Bie previously played for Anderlecht and Mechelen in his homeland.

