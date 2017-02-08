Tottenham youth goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie set to leave intensive care

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Real look to Lloris; latest on Lacazette

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Spurs keeper De Bie improving in hospital

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur gets a hug from Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on November 22, 2015 in London, England (Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United via Getty Images)

Kane: Pochettino 'ruthless if you cross him'

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Your club's best and worst buys ever

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino targeting Tottenham titles

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Harry Kane struck from the spot to give Tottenham three points.

Kane: Spurs focused on catching Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hitchen set for Spurs recruitment - sources

Tottenham Hotspur Peter O'Rourke
Read

Alderweireld: Spurs must beware of Reds

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Karanka: We're good enough to stay up

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: We must keep pushing

English Premier League
Read
Son Heung-Min

Son's threat occupies Boro defence

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the match-winning penalty.

Tottenham 'ready to win a title' - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Spurs' quest is top four, not the title

English Premier League
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the match-winning penalty.

Spurs bypass Boro gridlock in crucial win

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham youth goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie set to leave intensive care

Craig Burley says it's a tall task for Tottenham to catch Chelsea despite keeping pace with a win over Middlesbrough.

Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper Jonathan De Bie is improving in hospital after suffering a ruptured spleen while playing for his country.

The 16-year-old, who moved to Spurs from Mechelen last summer, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday following the incident during Belgium under-17s friendly match against France in Saint-Brieuc.

De Bie collided with an opponent during the match, and although he continued playing he collapsed afterwards, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Jonathan De Bie in action for Tottenham's U18 team.

The teenager has since been in intensive care, but is likely to be transported back to Belgium to continue his recovery shortly.

"The U17 team's staff is in constant contact with the hospital and his family," Pierre Cornez, spokesman for the Royal Belgian Football Association, told ESPNFC.

De Bie previously played for Anderlecht and Mechelen in his homeland.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.