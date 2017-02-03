Mauricio Pochettino targets Tottenham titles but urges patience

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Pochettino targeting Tottenham titles

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Harry Kane struck from the spot to give Tottenham three points.

Kane: Spurs focused on catching Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hitchen set for Spurs recruitment - sources

Tottenham Hotspur Peter O'Rourke
Read

Alderweireld: Spurs must beware of Reds

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Karanka: We're good enough to stay up

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: We must keep pushing

English Premier League
Read
Son Heung-Min

Son's threat occupies Boro defence

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the match-winning penalty.

Tottenham 'ready to win a title' - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Spurs' quest is top four, not the title

English Premier League
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the match-winning penalty.

Spurs bypass Boro gridlock in crucial win

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea result won't alter Spurs' tactics

Tottenham PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Aguero to Real Madrid?

International
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino insists Alli is happy at Spurs

English Premier League
Read

Spurs must be ready for Chelsea slip - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Mauricio Pochettino targets Tottenham titles but urges patience

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs absolutely deserved the three points, as they continue to chase Chelsea for the title.

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting trophies with Tottenham Hotspur but has urged supporters to be patient, warning it will take time.

Pochettino celebrated his 100th league match in charge with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday as Spurs remained nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham have not won a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup, but Pochettino has turned them into title contenders since arriving from Southampton in May 2014.

Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Asked what he wanted to achieve by the end of his next 100 games, he said: "I'd like to have won a few trophies. That would be perfect, but we can't get ahead of ourselves.

"We need to be patient. We need time to try to create a strong team, a strong club, a strong mentality, a winning mentality.

"We need to finish the new stadium. At that point we will be ready to fight like now, but with more tools, and to be one of the best teams in the world."

Spurs have an FA Cup fifth-round match at Fulham sandwiched between a two-legged Europa League tie against Belgian club AA Gent next month.

And Pochettino said: "We need to be focused on every competition, to try to go as far as possible.

"We need to try to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League -- that has to be our focus."

The Tottenham boss added that he felt Chelsea's lack of European football this season had given them the edge in the title race.

"They have a very good team, very good players, a great manager," he said.

"When you are focused only on the Premier League, you are not focused or involved in different cups, or not involved in Europa League competitions... with the squad they have, they don't surprise me."

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld said: "We just take it game by game. If we win, it puts pressure on them above us. If Chelsea don't drop points, it makes it difficult for us. We have to concentrate on our own game."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.