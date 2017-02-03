Harry Kane: Tottenham keeping focus on catching leaders Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs absolutely deserved the three points, as they continue to chase Chelsea for the title.

LONDON -- Harry Kane has urged Tottenham Hotspur to push Chelsea "all the way" in this season's title race.

Spurs remain nine points behind leaders Chelsea after Kane's penalty secured a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The result moved them three points clear of North London rivals Arsenal and four ahead of Liverpool, who they play at Anfield next weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Kane said that although Spurs were focused on chasing Chelsea they wanted to keep the chasing pack at bay to ensure no repeat of last year's late collapse, when they failed to win any of their final four games and slipped to third.

"We don't know if Chelsea are catchable but all we can do is win our games," he told reporters. "Hopefully they drop a few points here and there.

"They look good at the moment and all we can do is concentrate on ourselves. We want to start building the gap from the others and push Chelsea all the way and see how they cope."

Speaking about his winner against Boro, Kane said: "My last penalty, away at Southampton, went 50 rows into the stand so I have been waiting for that one and waiting to put it right.

"I was happy to put it away. We won 1-0 and people will say that we should have won by more. It doesn't matter -- we won the game. Now we move on to a big game next week."

Liverpool trail Chelsea by 13 points after a wretched start to 2017 and Kane said Tottenham wanted to increase their advantage over the Merseysiders.

"It is important for us. If we beat them then we go seven points clear of them and that is what we want to try and do," he added.

"They have some great attacking players themselves and will be a threat on the attack. So we need to be aware and wary of that."

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp have so far drawn all their meetings in the Premier League, including a 1-1 result at Anfield last season when Kane scored a fine equaliser.

"It is up there," Kane said, when asked where that ranked among his goals. "The touch and finish was probably one of the best in my career. Hopefully I can try and replicate it on Saturday."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.