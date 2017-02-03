Steve Hitchen set to take Tottenham Hotspur recruitment job - sources

Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
2
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 7/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 14/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Hitchen set for Spurs recruitment - sources

Tottenham Hotspur Peter O'Rourke
Read

Alderweireld: Spurs must beware of Reds

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Karanka: We're good enough to stay up

English Premier League
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 19 2 3 59
2 Tottenham 14 8 2 50
3 Man City 15 4 5 49
View Full Table »

Pochettino: We must keep pushing

English Premier League
Read
Son Heung-Min

Son's threat occupies Boro defence

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the match-winning penalty.

Tottenham 'ready to win a title' - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Spurs' quest is top four, not the title

English Premier League
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the match-winning penalty.

Spurs bypass Boro gridlock in crucial win

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea result won't alter Spurs' tactics

Tottenham PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Aguero to Real Madrid?

International
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 24

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino insists Alli is happy at Spurs

English Premier League
Read

Spurs must be ready for Chelsea slip - Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Pochettino eager to rectify mistakes

English Premier League
Read

Rose to see specialist over knee injury

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Dembele backing Spurs to do 'something special'

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By Peter O'Rourke
Share
Tweet
   

Steve Hitchen set to take Tottenham Hotspur recruitment job - sources

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs absolutely deserved the three points, as they continue to chase Chelsea for the title.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint former scout Steve Hitchen as their head of recruitment, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Spurs have been searching for someone to fill the role for several months since Paul Mitchell, who is working his notice at the club, opted to leave White Hart Lane.

Chairman Daniel Levy has been looking to revamp the club's scouting network and is targeting Hitchen, who worked as a scout at White Hart Lane between 2005 and 2010.

During that time, he was credited with spotting Luka Modric and pushing for the club to sign the Croatia star.

Hitchen left Tottenham for Liverpool in 2011 to link up with Damien Comolli and helped the Reds sign Luis Suarez from Ajax.

His most recent job was as joint director of recruitment at Derby, but he departed from the Championship club soon after Nigel Pearson was sacked in October.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.