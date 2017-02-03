Steve Hitchen set to take Tottenham Hotspur recruitment job - sources

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs absolutely deserved the three points, as they continue to chase Chelsea for the title.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint former scout Steve Hitchen as their head of recruitment, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Spurs have been searching for someone to fill the role for several months since Paul Mitchell, who is working his notice at the club, opted to leave White Hart Lane.

Chairman Daniel Levy has been looking to revamp the club's scouting network and is targeting Hitchen, who worked as a scout at White Hart Lane between 2005 and 2010.

During that time, he was credited with spotting Luka Modric and pushing for the club to sign the Croatia star.

Hitchen left Tottenham for Liverpool in 2011 to link up with Damien Comolli and helped the Reds sign Luis Suarez from Ajax.

His most recent job was as joint director of recruitment at Derby, but he departed from the Championship club soon after Nigel Pearson was sacked in October.

Peter O'Rourke is ESPN FC's transfer news correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @SportsPeteO.