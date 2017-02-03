Tottenham inspired to win as rivals dropped points - Toby Alderweireld

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs absolutely deserved the three points, as they continue to chase Chelsea for the title.

Craig Burley says it's a tall task for Tottenham to catch Chelsea despite keeping pace with a win over Middlesbrough.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld said his side were spurred to victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday after Arsenal and Liverpool dropped points earlier in the day.

Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea and a loss for Liverpool at Hull meant second-placed Spurs moved three points clear of the Gunners and nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Harry Kane's second-half penalty was enough to put Tottenham four points ahead of Liverpool, who they play at Anfield on Saturday.

"Other results gave us the feeling we could get more points than our opponents so it was important to get the three points today, especially with Liverpool away being our next game,'' Alderweireld told Tottenham's official website.

"We defended well. We could have made it easier by scoring a second or third goal but it's important just to win these games, especially with teams around us dropping points.''

Liverpool have won only once in their last 10 matches in all competitions and now trail Chelsea by 13 points.

It means Tottenham could all but end the Reds' lingering title hopes with a victory, but Alderweireld warned: "We've seen they're not on the greatest run but they're still a very, very good team and they're going to be dangerous to play against, especially at home.

"It's one we're looking forward to and we've got to go into it looking to get the points."