By ESPN staff
Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose to see specialist after knee scan

The ESPN FC TV panel question Tottenham's pedigree after a goalless draw at Sunderland.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday following a scan on his knee injury.

Rose was injured following a Billy Jones challenge during Tottenham's 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Tuesday, and the London Evening Standard has reported that he could be out for four weeks with ligament damage.

Pochettino has confirmed that Rose had a scan on Thursday but said he could give "no indication" as to how long he would be out at this stage.

"Now we need to wait until Monday to see the specialist," he added.

Danny Rose had to be substituted during Tottenham's draw with Sunderland in midweek.

Rose joins Jan Vertonghen on the sidelines, with the Belgium international ruled out for up to 10 weeks in mid-January

Pochettino said: "Jan Vertonghen is better and starting to run which is very positive."

The Spurs boss also said right-back Kieran Trippier and attacker Georges-Kevin N'Koudou would miss Saturday's game against Middlesbrough, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is available.

He said Erik Lamela, who has been out since Oct. 25, is making good progress from his hip problem.

"Day by day he's getting there," he said. "It's important to be cautious but positive."

