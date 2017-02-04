Mousa Dembele backing Tottenham to do 'something special' this season

Mauricio Pochettino regrets his side's lethargy vs. Sunderland, as a missed chance to close the gap with Chelsea.

Mousa Dembele believes Tottenham Hotspur can achieve "something special" in the Premier League title race, telling Sky Sports that the club has learned from last season.

Tottenham challenged Leicester City for the title last term, but collapsed towards the end of the campaign and finished third after winning just one of their final five matches.

This season, second-placed Spurs trail leaders Chelsea by nine points but Dembele says there is now a different feeling around the squad and has suggested they can go one better.

"I think if we end up in the same situation, maybe we can do something special compared to last year," the Belgium international said. "It is difficult to tell, but we have this feeling that we can do something of course.

Mousa Dembele believes Tottenham have learned from their mistakes of last season.

"I think personally that I and most of us learned from last year. But it's a difficult thing, you need to be in that situation again to see if we have outgrown that.

"There is a very good vibe, there's a difference compared to last year, so yes I think we can do something special in the same situation."

Spurs' title hopes were dealt a blow by Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Sunderland and afterwards Harry Kane called for greater protection from referees after Dembele was subject to a rash tackle by Jack Rodwell.

Kane said the challenge was "definitely a red card" and Dembele believes Rodwell was lucky to escape with a booking.

"When I saw the images as well, in my opinion the referee was close enough but we have to respect his decision," Dembele said. "Of course, for me there were a few challenges in the game that I felt could have been more [than a yellow]."

