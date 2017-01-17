Tottenham's Hugo Lloris: 'Team is more important than star players'

With their most recent show-stopping win, the FC boys debate the strengths of Spurs squad and their title credentials.

Mauricio Pochettino fears that the injury sustained by Jan Vertonghen in the win against West Brom may be serious.

Tony Pulis says West Brom were off and gives Tottenham all the credit for capitalising on their weaknesses.

Janusz Michallik feels Tottenham's defensive prowess is key to their potential run at the Premier League crown.

Spurs picked up their sixth consecutive Premier League win with a dazzling performance at White Hart Lane.

LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur's team is more important than any individual players, according to captain Hugo Lloris, who warned his teammates to stay focused in the Premier League title race.

Saturday's 4-0 hammering of West Bromwich Albion, Spurs' sixth consecutive win in the Premier League, followed the 2-0 victory over league leaders Chelsea, which ended the Blues' 13-match winning streak.

Harry Kane scored a hat trick against the Baggies, while Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen and Kyle Walker were again superb, but Lloris warned his teammates to continue to put the team first and not get carried away with their form.

"We can feel confidence in our side but, I repeat, in football things can turn very quickly if you don't have the right behaviour and attitude. We have to work as hard as we always have," Lloris said.

"One thing I really like about Tottenham is that there is not really a big star. We are all working for the team, we respect the team, the team and the club is higher than any players in the team. It works well at the moment so we need to carry on."

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Premier League clubs are powerless to compete with the wealth of the Chinese Super League after Chelsea striker Diego Costa reportedly had his head turned by a huge offer.

Lloris, however, laughed off suggestions any Tottenham players could be tempted by a move to China, saying: "No, no. I don't think so. We are all enjoying our time -- it's an exciting time at Tottenham. We need to enjoy it, keep working and we will see what we're going to do at the end of the season and what we can achieve."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Manchester City on Saturday and they can move six points ahead of Pep Guardiola's out of form side with a third consecutive victory against them.

"It will be very interesting. It will be very exciting to face one of the best teams in England and Europe," Lloris said. "We are all playing football to play that kind of game. We have a good weekend to rest and then one week to prepare this game as well as possible, but we will be very motivated."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.