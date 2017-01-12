Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
0
LIVE 36'
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Las Palmas
1
0
LIVE 19'
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By PA Sport
Jan Vertonghen injury looks bad - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Jan Vertonghen suffered an injury against West Brom.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the ankle injury suffered by defender Jan Vertonghen in the win over West Brom "looks bad."

Spurs moved up to second in the table as Harry Kane's hat trick helped them see off the Baggies 4-0, but lost key defender Vertonghen after 64 minutes.

Vertonghen looked in pain as he hobbled off to be replaced Ben Davies, and Pochettino said: "It's disappointing for us, that situation. It looks bad.

"We need to wait until Sunday, Monday to assess better. He's disappointed. He's a very important player. We will push him to recover, we will try to help him."

The manager praised his team for continuing the momentum generated by their 2-0 win over leaders Chelsea 10 days ago.

And he added: "I think we are showing a good maturity. We have very good momentum and it's important to keep that if you want to fight and challenge for big things."

