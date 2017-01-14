Tottenham financial success due to Daniel Levy - Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Spurs can carry momentum into their clash from West Brom after beating Chelsea.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino has credited Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy with turning the club into one of the most financially healthy in the world, and says they no longer need to worry about losing their best players.

In the past, Spurs have been forced to sell stars to bigger clubs -- notably Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, who both joined Real Madrid -- but Pochettino's talented squad have nearly all signed new long-term contracts this season.

However, Spurs' excellent form recently has prompted speculation about the futures of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Dele Alli, and with the club building a new £750 million stadium there is a good reason why Levy may want to raise funds.

Pochettino, though, does not see cause for concern and credited Levy with tying down players and putting the club in a position where it doesn't need to sell.

"We don't need to be worried. It will be our decision [on players]," Pochettino told a news conference on Thursday. "Today, it is not about money as Tottenham are one of the healthiest clubs financially in the world. And Daniel the chairman deserves full credit for that.

"It is a good feeling. It is a fantastic energy that we have created inside [the club] and that is important for our future.

"We are working very hard with Daniel -- and he is doing a fantastic job -- to keep our best players. The chairman deserves full credit for that because he is working very hard.

"He is building a fantastic new stadium for the future of Tottenham. In the end, it's for us and for our supporters."

One player that could leave Spurs this month is midfielder Tom Carroll, who has played just one minute of Premier League football this season, starting in just the club's two EFL Cup games.

A source has told ESPN FC that Swansea City are in talks to sign Carroll but Pochettino said on Thursday: "There's a lot of rumours. Maybe Tom is not playing and not too much involved with team. We'll see what happens but today it's only rumours."

