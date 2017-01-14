Tottenham financial success due to Daniel Levy - Mauricio Pochettino

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Pochettino credit Levy for Spurs success

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Rose: Walker competition has led to form

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read

Pochettino: We can't repeat the past

English Premier League
Read

West Brom hope to continue good fortune vs. Spurs

West Bromwich Albion Matthew Evans
Read

West Brom aren't Spurs' bogey team - Poch

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI

English Premier League
Read
Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli

Spurs' depth can challenge on all fronts

Tottenham Hotspur John Crace
Read

Pochettino: Alli's happiness is key

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Saturday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read
Mauricio Pochettino

Poch: Spurs must show they have learned

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Madrid, Barca will want to sign Alli - Ardiles

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Sebastian Driussi

Five reasons Spurs want Driussi

Transfers Sam Kelly
Read
Mauricio Pochettino

Poch 'the best I've worked with' - Rodriguez

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Man United, City eye Spurs full-back duo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Shine bright like Dani Alves

International
Read
Danny Rose and Kyle Walker

Spurs raid would be Utd money well spent

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read
Tottenham left-back Ben Davies

Davies happy to bide his time at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham financial success due to Daniel Levy - Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Spurs can carry momentum into their clash from West Brom after beating Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino kept quiet in regards to Dele Alli's contract situation, but assured that the midfielder is content.
A slate of eight fixtures are set to undergo Saturday in the Premier League, headlined by Leicester's clash with Chelsea.
Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino has credited Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy with turning the club into one of the most financially healthy in the world, and says they no longer need to worry about losing their best players.

In the past, Spurs have been forced to sell stars to bigger clubs -- notably Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, who both joined Real Madrid -- but Pochettino's talented squad have nearly all signed new long-term contracts this season.

However, Spurs' excellent form recently has prompted speculation about the futures of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Dele Alli, and with the club building a new £750 million stadium there is a good reason why Levy may want to raise funds.

Pochettino, though, does not see cause for concern and credited Levy with tying down players and putting the club in a position where it doesn't need to sell.

"We don't need to be worried. It will be our decision [on players]," Pochettino told a news conference on Thursday. "Today, it is not about money as Tottenham are one of the healthiest clubs financially in the world. And Daniel the chairman deserves full credit for that.

Kyle Walker and Danny Rose
The Spurs' excellent form recently has prompted speculation about the futures of Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

"It is a good feeling. It is a fantastic energy that we have created inside [the club] and that is important for our future.

"We are working very hard with Daniel -- and he is doing a fantastic job -- to keep our best players. The chairman deserves full credit for that because he is working very hard.

"He is building a fantastic new stadium for the future of Tottenham. In the end, it's for us and for our supporters."

One player that could leave Spurs this month is midfielder Tom Carroll, who has played just one minute of Premier League football this season, starting in just the club's two EFL Cup games.

A source has told ESPN FC that Swansea City are in talks to sign Carroll but Pochettino said on Thursday: "There's a lot of rumours. Maybe Tom is not playing and not too much involved with team. We'll see what happens but today it's only rumours."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.