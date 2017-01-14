Danny Rose: Competition with Kyle Walker has led to upturn in form

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.

Danny Rose believes his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kyle Walker is the best full-back in the Premier League, telling Sky Sports his superb form is partly down to the competition between them.

Left-back Rose and right-back Walker have been outstanding for Tottenham this season, establishing themselves as the best full-back pair in the Premier League and leading to reported interest from Manchester United and Man City.

The pair were schoolboy rivals in Yorkshire -- Rose with Leeds United and Walker with Sheffield United -- and, both 26, they are now Spurs' two longest-serving players.

"For me, he's the best full-back in the league. I don't tell him this but [for games] I think, 'I've got to do better than Walks'. I look at what he's done -- how many crosses he's put in, how many sprints he's made and try to match him," Rose said.

"Honestly, as a kid, Kyle was one of the smallest, skinniest players I've ever played against. I can't believe how big, physical and quick he's become. It's been mad to see the transformation over the years.

"The gaffer never puts us on the same side in training but it's good for me. He's bigger than me, stronger than me, I have to think outside the box to stop him."

Walker added: "He's horrible to play against, I can't stand it. He's always around you, he does not give you a moment's rest."

The duo, who share an agent, both agreed new five-year contracts until 2021 in September but while Rose has said he would like to finish his career at Spurs, Walker admits he wants to return to Bramall Lane.

"Hopefully one day I'll get to play for Sheffield United in the Premier League, hopefully that's a dream that can come true," he said. "They put a lot of faith in me and hopefully I can finish my career there, just to say thank you."

