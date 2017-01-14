Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Danny Rose: Competition with Kyle Walker has led to upturn in form

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.
Mauricio Pochettino hopes Spurs can carry momentum into their clash from West Brom after beating Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino kept quiet in regards to Dele Alli's contract situation, but assured that the midfielder is content.
Mauricio Pochettino taps Dele Alli as one of the best players in England, but says he has room to develop.

Danny Rose believes his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kyle Walker is the best full-back in the Premier League, telling Sky Sports his superb form is partly down to the competition between them.

Left-back Rose and right-back Walker have been outstanding for Tottenham this season, establishing themselves as the best full-back pair in the Premier League and leading to reported interest from Manchester United and Man City.

The pair were schoolboy rivals in Yorkshire -- Rose with Leeds United and Walker with Sheffield United -- and, both 26, they are now Spurs' two longest-serving players.

"For me, he's the best full-back in the league. I don't tell him this but [for games] I think, 'I've got to do better than Walks'. I look at what he's done -- how many crosses he's put in, how many sprints he's made and try to match him," Rose said.

"Honestly, as a kid, Kyle was one of the smallest, skinniest players I've ever played against. I can't believe how big, physical and quick he's become. It's been mad to see the transformation over the years.

"The gaffer never puts us on the same side in training but it's good for me. He's bigger than me, stronger than me, I have to think outside the box to stop him."

Walker added: "He's horrible to play against, I can't stand it. He's always around you, he does not give you a moment's rest."

The duo, who share an agent, both agreed new five-year contracts until 2021 in September but while Rose has said he would like to finish his career at Spurs, Walker admits he wants to return to Bramall Lane.

"Hopefully one day I'll get to play for Sheffield United in the Premier League, hopefully that's a dream that can come true," he said. "They put a lot of faith in me and hopefully I can finish my career there, just to say thank you."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

