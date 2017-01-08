Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham must show they have learned from past
LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to show they have learned from the past by beating West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Spurs beat league leaders Chelsea 2-0 at White Hart Lane in their last league match, ending the Blues' 13-match winning streak and propelling themselves into the title equation.
But after an outstanding performance in a 2-0 win against Manchester City in October, they then drew 1-1 at West Brom at the start of a run of just one win in 10 matches.
They face the Baggies at home on Saturday when a victory would move them to within four points of Chelsea, who play at Leicester City in the evening.
"Remember a few months ago after City... I think now it's a moment to show we learned," Pochettino told a news conference. "If you remember, we dropped our performance a bit after a fantastic victory.
"We have a very tough game and we need to show that we learned from a few months ago. After Chelsea, to keep our momentum is key.
"When you play before your opponent, it's a good opportunity to put pressure on. We felt that in the opposite way last season because we always played after Leicester."
Pochettino said he expected a "well-organised" West Brom side to make life tough for his team and warned: "They will put us in a very difficult situation without space to play -- it will be difficult to find space to create a lot of chances."
Tottenham have not beaten West Brom at home since 2012, but Pochettino said: "For me, the past is in the past. I'm very focused on this season.
"This will be a different game. Maybe in the past it was tough, but I don't care about that.
"This season West Brom is doing a fantastic job it's always difficult to play a team managed by Tony Pulis."
Pochettino will again be without Erik Lamela while the Argentine continues to recover from a hip injury at his former club AS Roma.
He is expected back at the club in a week, but Pochettino refused to put a timeframe on his return to action.
Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.
