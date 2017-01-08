Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham must show they have learned from past

Shaka Hislop sifts through the latest rumours, including the likelihood of Spurs defenders moving to Manchester.

LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to show they have learned from the past by beating West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Spurs beat league leaders Chelsea 2-0 at White Hart Lane in their last league match, ending the Blues' 13-match winning streak and propelling themselves into the title equation.

But after an outstanding performance in a 2-0 win against Manchester City in October, they then drew 1-1 at West Brom at the start of a run of just one win in 10 matches.

They face the Baggies at home on Saturday when a victory would move them to within four points of Chelsea, who play at Leicester City in the evening.

"Remember a few months ago after City... I think now it's a moment to show we learned," Pochettino told a news conference. "If you remember, we dropped our performance a bit after a fantastic victory.

"We have a very tough game and we need to show that we learned from a few months ago. After Chelsea, to keep our momentum is key.

"When you play before your opponent, it's a good opportunity to put pressure on. We felt that in the opposite way last season because we always played after Leicester."

Mauricio Pochettino wants Spurs to maintain their momentum.

Pochettino said he expected a "well-organised" West Brom side to make life tough for his team and warned: "They will put us in a very difficult situation without space to play -- it will be difficult to find space to create a lot of chances."

Tottenham have not beaten West Brom at home since 2012, but Pochettino said: "For me, the past is in the past. I'm very focused on this season.

"This will be a different game. Maybe in the past it was tough, but I don't care about that.

"This season West Brom is doing a fantastic job it's always difficult to play a team managed by Tony Pulis."

Pochettino will again be without Erik Lamela while the Argentine continues to recover from a hip injury at his former club AS Roma.

He is expected back at the club in a week, but Pochettino refused to put a timeframe on his return to action.

