Tottenham's Harry Winks finally feeling comfortable around senior squad

ESPN FC's Joao Castelo-Branco chats with writers Mark Ogden and Dan Kilpatrick following Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

LONDON -- Harry Winks finally feels comfortable in Tottenham's senior squad but the young midfielder is determined to keep his feet firmly on the ground ahead of another opportunity in Sunday's FA Cup third-round.

Since scoring on his first Premier League start against West Ham in November, Winks has made a further four starts, including two each in the Premier League and Champions League, and it was a sign of Mauricio Pochettino's faith in the 20-year-old that he played the final 16 minutes of Wednesday's win over Chelsea.

While many of Winks' peers were playing in a PL2 match at Spurs' Enfield training base on Friday, he was preparing for another start in this weekend's visit of Aston Villa, but he told reporters he is not getting carried away with his progress.

"It has been brilliant. The first year or so when I got in the squad it was a bit 'wow, I am here.' It was a bit strange. I am training with [Christian] Eriksen, [Jan] Vertonghen, [Mousa] Dembele," Winks said.

"I'm with them on matchday in the changing room, sitting next to them. As time goes on and you get more games and you train with them every day, it just gets a bit more natural. It is important not to get arrogant about it. It is important to stay level-headed. They don't want someone coming in being [a jerk]!

"They would bring you down a peg if they thought that was happening. But that's not my personality -- I'm not an arrogant guy. I would never do that."

While Winks is yet to receieve a dressing down, he has sought advice from Tottenham's senior players and says centre-back Jan Vertonghen and former midfielder Scott Parker, at the club from 2011 to 2013, have been particularly helpful.

Winks, born in Hemel-Hamstead, was a Tottenham fan growing up and there is no doubt about his favourite former player, however.

"Jan Vertonghen [gave me advice], especially last season. I wasn't playing so much and he would say 'you are a good player, keep going -- you will get your chances'. And Scott Parker, when he was here. He used to give me a lot of advice. He gave me his number and I still talk to him. He is good for advice because he has been there and done it.

"I really enjoyed watching Luka Modric," Winks added. "But as a hero, it has to be Ledley King. He is an absolute legend at our club. He is still around here now and you see him every now and then. He is an absolute legend, a proper defender. One of the best England has produced for years. He is my favourite Tottenham player."

There is one person, above all others, that Winks owes his success so far at Tottenham, though. Pochettino promoted the playmaker to the club's senior squad and the manager has rejected a number of loan offers for him.

"He wants me here to train, he said he wants me to train and stay and play here," Winks explained. "The fact that he wants me to do that is obviously a good sign for me and that he likes me.

"You have to respect managers like him. That comes in every walk of life though. He is a really approachable person. You can talk to him about anything. His office is always open. He will pull you if he thinks things are here and there. If we are not performing and doing well, he will tell us. You have to buy into his ways of doing things."

It was an indication of Winks' relationship with Pochettino that he raced to embrace the Argentine after equalising in the 3-2 win over West Ham on Nov. 19.

"I can't describe it," Winks said. "I have already told people -- it's just like a blur. It is really weird. It was a strange moment for me.

"All I remember is seeing the manager and seeing my family in the box and hearing screams. It was surreal. Before the game I was saying to myself how much I would love to score. It was a special moment on my full debut."

Pochettino is expected to make wholesale changes for Sunday's match but Winks, who has appeared 11 times from the bench in the Premier League this season, will not look out of place.

The youngster is as physically fit and strong as anyone at Tottenham after baulking up over the summer but he says his culture style of play will not change.

"I've made a point of going in the gym," he said. "I don't want to get too big so I can't move but I don't want to get too skinny. I reckon I have put on 5 kilograms. And as you get older you fill into your body.

"But I play like I've played since I was five. I don't ant to go on the pitch and change my game because that is the reason I got there, playing like I always have played.

"For under-21s or under-18s, I have always played the same way. If I am playing against Chelsea in the Premier League, I am not going to change the way I play. You have to have common sense.

"If I have just come into the game, I am not going to try to ping a 40-yard ball because it is not the right time. If I am in the game and playing well, no, I am not afraid to try it."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.