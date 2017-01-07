Mauricio Pochettino wary Tottenham players could 'explode' under strain

Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.

FC's Joao Castelo-Branco chats with writers Mark Ogden and Dan Kilpatrick following Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

ESPN FC's Joao Castelo-Branco chats with writers Mark Ogden and Dan Kilpatrick following Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

The FC panel assess how Tottenham exposed their opponents' back line, as Chelsea's 13-game win streak came to an end.

LONDON -- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the mental strain of the Premier League's hectic festive schedule could see his young players "explode," so he will make wholesale changes for Sunday's FA Cup game against Aston Villa.

While players in Europe's other leagues enjoyed a winter break, English football was at its busiest and Spurs played five league matches between Dec. 14 and Wednesday's superb victory over Chelsea.

Spurs host Villa in the FA Cup third-round and then have a week until their next match at home to West Brom, and Pochettino will use Sunday's fixture to give some players a break.

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa Aston Villa 4:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"We need to measure the level of the players, and assess them properly -- not only physically but mentally. Maybe some players need rest after different competitions. It's sure we make some changes," Pochettino told a news conference.

"That idea is key for me -- physical demand is massive but mental too. You can see plenty of pictures from different leagues in Europe -- [players] in swimming pools, at the beach, players with families, relaxing.

"Our players were at training, playing and going to bed early. That is tough because they are young and they need to enjoy life. It's different from us to be older -- we enjoy when we are in bed -- but they need to enjoy life.

"They're young with a lot of energy. They believe that life stops in a few years, we know very well at 44-years-old your life starts after your career. Sometimes it's not only physical rest but mental that they need to relax because, if not, one day maybe they will explode."

Pochettino is expected to rest Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli and Harry Kane for the game against Steve Bruce's side but he will not make a clean-sweep of changes from the team that beat Chelsea 2-0.

Tottenham's top players could rest against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Not 11 [changes]. Today, we cannot have a clear idea, but tomorrow sure. We will mix starting XI from Chelsea with some [other] players. The FA Cup is an important competition, maybe a good chance after a very busy period to give some chances to players who have not played regularly.

"In our mind we go far in all competitions. Now it's assess our players to arrive in a good condition. We have a strong squad, it's a moment when the players work hard every day and don't have the chance to play.

"That doesn't mean the competition is not important. We use different players... We need to start to think if Tottenham play it's important, and we need to trust in all our players -- it's about collectively making everyone feel important and part of success and failure.

"We must give team a balance so in 10 months we are involved in all competitions and so all players are important. The players can't play in every game."

Eight-time FA Cup winners Spurs lost to Leicester City in the fourth-round in Pochettino's first season and Crystal Palace in the fifth-round last term, and Pochettino hopes this season they can go further this time.

"I would like to go far and the players too -- we have tradition in the cups," he addd. "We struggled a bit for different reasons. We will see. Maybe this season is a good chance to go far in the cup. Sometimes it's about luck, periods, draws."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.