Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen: Six teams in Premier League title race

LONDON -- Jan Vertonghen has said there are six clubs in the Premier League title race after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea, and he warned Spurs' rivals: "We are getting stronger and stronger."

Headed goals from Dele Alli either side of half-time ended Chelsea's 13-match winning run and the Blues' hopes of setting a new Premier League record for consecutive victories.

Tottenham's win, their fifth on the bounce, moved them into third, seven points behind league leaders Chelsea and there are now just 10 points separating the top four after 20 rounds of fixtures.

"Everyone thought at the start of the season it would be close with the other teams and you see a proper top six now," the centre-back told reporters after the game at White Hart Lane.

"It means you have to win against your rivals, especially at home, and we've done that twice now, beating [Manchester] City as well here. It's a good feeling and we're getting stronger and stronger.

"It's going to be very close. I think everyone in the top six will have a chance of winning [the title] and it's good. We have won five on the bounce now, we are doing good now and hopefully we can climb a couple more places.

"We sent a message last year as well when we were challenging for the title and hopefully we can do it again now. They look at us in a different way in the last two years."

Spurs challenged Leicester City for the Premier League title last season but eventually finished third, 11 points behind the Foxes. Vertonghen believes Tottenham's squad is better than last season, however.

"You see who came in [in the summer], what they are doing for us, how strong our squad is, how strong our bench is," he said. "It's unbelievable. Everyone is happy to play for Tottenham.

"We are building a reputation at the Lane and it feels good to beat the big teams. It's a good sign we are progressing well."

The victory over Chelsea could be one of the last memorable nights under lights at White Hart Lane, with Spurs hopeful that this will be their last season at the stadium.

Vertonghen, however, believes the club will have more famous occasions in the new ground, which is due to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

"I believe we will. Maybe it's going to feel a bit different at the start but I saw the new video of the stadium today and I bet we're going to do well there as well," he said.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.