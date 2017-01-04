Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Game Details
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Mauricio Pochettino: Pep Guardiola comments were 'twisted' by media

Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.
Chelsea's win streak comes to a grinding halt at the hands of Dele Alli and Tottenham.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at reports that he warned Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to show more "humility," claiming his words were "twisted" in the media.

The Tottenham manager was asked about Guardiola in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE, and he reportedly said: "If you come here and don't have the humility to know that you must work, you can be disappointed."

Guardiola is still getting to grips with English football after joining City in the summer and this week he accused the Premier League of having "different" rules to elsewhere, after his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino clarified his comments about Pep Guardiola on Wednesday.

Speaking at his postmatch press conference following Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea, Pochettino interrupted a question about two-time scorer Dele Alli to insist he was misquoted.

"I gave an interview the other day to a Spanish agency, and it's good to clarify [something]," Pochettino said. "I was talking in general [about] how the people outside England see the Premier League.

"I don't know why or who twisted my comment that I sent a message to Guardiola that he needs to be humble. I never said that. I said the people outside, sometimes, don't give the right importance to how tough the Premier League is.

"I want to clarify that because I admire Guardiola a lot because he is one of the best managers."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

Comments

