Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Tottenham made 'big statement' with 2-0 defeat of Chelsea - Dele Alli

Chelsea's winning streak comes to a grinding halt at the hands of Dele Alli and Tottenham.
Craig Burley says Tottenham have helped open the title race, but it's hard to back them as a contender to Chelsea.

Dele Alli declared Tottenham made a "big statement" with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea as the Blues' 13-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end at White Hart Lane.

The Blues were seeking to equal the Premier League's record of 14 consecutive wins, but Alli's double either side of half-time finally brought the leaders to a halt.

The England midfielder opened the scoring for Spurs just before the break with a well-placed header from Christian Eriksen's cross.

MK Dons academy graduate Alli then headed his second goal of the game on 54 minutes from another fine Eriksen delivery.

Alli now has 20 goals from 52 Premier League matches, and seven in his last four, but the 20-year-old is keen to keep his head down.

Speaking to Sky Sports 1, he said: "It's a big statement for us but we're happy to stay under the radar and keep taking each game as it comes.

"Like we did last season, we just dug away and kept performing and kept getting the wins and that's what we're going to do this season. We're just going to focus on the next game now.

"I didn't get on the ball as much as I would have liked today but it was important for the team we got the goals, most importantly we won the game.

"We had to stick to the game plan. We knew how big the game was, not just for us but for the fans as well, and it was important we got the win.''

Tottenham have now won five games in a row and sit third in the table, seven points adrift of Chelsea after 20 games.

They host Aston Villa in the FA Cup before welcoming West Brom to White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Jan. 14.

Eric Dier, who was deployed in defence, said: "This game was huge for us, for many different reasons. To stop their winning streak is nice and to close the gap on them as well -- hopefully we can kick on even further.''

