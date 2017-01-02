Mauricio Pochettino: All Premier League wants Spurs to beat Chelsea

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner praises Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making paired with Tottenham's convincing attack.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino has said Tottenham Hotspur will have the backing of the rest of the Premier League when they play Chelsea following Spurs' 4-1 win at Watford on New Year's Day.

Chelsea visit White Hart Lane with a six-point lead at the top of the table and looking for a Premier League record 14th consecutive victory.

Spurs maintained a 10-point gap to the Blues and moved into the top four with their fourth straight win -- a second consecutive 4-1 victory on the road -- courtesy of doubles for Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Pochettino said his team would get a taste of how Leicester felt last season when they host the leaders on Wednesday.

With the Foxes the choice of neutrals to win last season's title, Pochettino felt everyone was with Leicester and against his team to lose whoever they were playing.

And now Chelsea are way out in front, every other club wants to see the Blues defeated.

"Maybe we will feel how Leicester felt last season -- all the teams with them, against us!" he said.

"Chelsea arrive in very good shape but we are too after the last few games. It will be a very tough game but it's a great opportunity for us to stop them, try to reduce the gap.

"It's important for the Premier League for us to win, to try to stop them. In the end our challenge is to be in the top four."

Spurs led 3-0 at half-time after Kieran Trippier, making his first league start of the season, twice set up Kane and Alli pounced on Younes Kaboul's mistake to score for the third match running.

Alli added a fourth shortly after the restart, with Kane the provider, and Pochettino was able to replace the duo and Danny Rose before Kaboul's scrappy consolation goal.

Tottenham celebrate after Harry Kane opened the scoring against Watford.

"We scored at the beginning [of the second half], and from that moment, the game was over," the Spurs manager said. "Then we controlled it, created some chances but you could feel the game was over after 48 minutes.

"I'm very pleased, delighted with the performance. The first half was great, one of the best performances so far. It was nearly the perfect game. It's a shame we conceded in last minute but there are a lot of positives.

"I'm very happy. Now we have two to three days to prepare for the game against Chelsea."

Pochettino said he was "very pleased for Kieran Trippier and [Kevin] Wimmer, who have not had the opportunities to play too much," adding: "That makes us more competitive."

With Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker missing through suspension, Pochettino used a back three with Trippier and Rose as wing-backs.

Chelsea's winning run has come since they switched to a back three and Pochettino could go like-for-like as he did at Stamford Bridge in November.

"Always, for us, the formation we chose to play is not important," he said. "The animation, how we move the ball is more important.

"Today was a game that from outside we could see the players enjoyed playing on the pitch -- the idea, the philosophy, what we want to do with the ball.

"You give too much importance to the shape. In the end, it's not about the shape. It's about the animation more than the shape."