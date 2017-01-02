Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane targeting home win over Chelsea

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
LIVE 88'
Game Details
Home: 1/250  Draw: 40/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Kane the catalyst for Spurs dominance

English Premier League
Read

Poch: Prem wants Spurs to beat Chelsea

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Spurs will carry confidence vs. Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham's Kane targets win over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read

Credit to Pochettino as Spurs sparkle

English Premier League
Read

Watford 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kaboul gets one for Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane and Alli punish woeful Watford

The Match John Brewin
Read
WatfordWatford
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Alli at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alli makes it 3 nil

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane nets a brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane puts Spurs in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane nets a brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alli hits the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Rose fluffs opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Handball penalty denied to Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read
Christian Eriksen struck a brace for Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Eriksen: No. 10s can't 'chill' while defending

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Willian: We can keep the run going

English Premier League
Read
Younes Kaboul's last appearance for Tottenham came in a January FA Cup defeat versus Leicester.

Kaboul: Spurs' Pochettino disrespected me

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane targeting home win over Chelsea

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner praises Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making paired with Tottenham's convincing attack.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane urged his side to maintain their winning run after scoring twice in Sunday's 4-1 victory at Watford.

The England striker's first-half double put Spurs on their way to a fourth straight Premier League win, with Dele Alli adding his own brace either side of half-time.

Kane has now scored 59 goals in 100 Premier League games -- the same number as Thierry Henry had at the same stage of his career at Arsenal.

WatfordWatford
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

And the 23-year-old is keen to add to his tally when leaders Chelsea visit White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Kane, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "We want to keep our form up. Going into the New Year we wanted to start well and a 4-1 victory here was fantastic.''

Tottenham -- who move up to third, at least temporarily -- are 10 points behind Chelsea but Kane sees no reason why the Blues cannot be caught.

"It's massive," he said. "Everyone knows that, it's going to be a fantastic atmosphere coming to our place.

"We're looking forward to it, we're excited. We have to recover now and get ready for the game and put in a good performance.

"People are going to think it's a key game, whether we win or lose. We just have to focus on our job and go out there and beat Chelsea and stop their form."

Alli now has 18 goals from 51 Premier League matches, including a double in his last outing against Southampton.

The England midfielder said: "Everyone wants to be getting goals. After the last game as well when I got two and I didn't get my hat trick, I wanted to get it today. Most importantly it was a great result.

"It was a solid performance from the start."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.