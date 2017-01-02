Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane targeting home win over Chelsea

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner praises Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making paired with Tottenham's convincing attack.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane urged his side to maintain their winning run after scoring twice in Sunday's 4-1 victory at Watford.

The England striker's first-half double put Spurs on their way to a fourth straight Premier League win, with Dele Alli adding his own brace either side of half-time.

Kane has now scored 59 goals in 100 Premier League games -- the same number as Thierry Henry had at the same stage of his career at Arsenal.

And the 23-year-old is keen to add to his tally when leaders Chelsea visit White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Kane, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "We want to keep our form up. Going into the New Year we wanted to start well and a 4-1 victory here was fantastic.''

Tottenham -- who move up to third, at least temporarily -- are 10 points behind Chelsea but Kane sees no reason why the Blues cannot be caught.

"It's massive," he said. "Everyone knows that, it's going to be a fantastic atmosphere coming to our place.

"We're looking forward to it, we're excited. We have to recover now and get ready for the game and put in a good performance.

"People are going to think it's a key game, whether we win or lose. We just have to focus on our job and go out there and beat Chelsea and stop their form."

Alli now has 18 goals from 51 Premier League matches, including a double in his last outing against Southampton.

The England midfielder said: "Everyone wants to be getting goals. After the last game as well when I got two and I didn't get my hat trick, I wanted to get it today. Most importantly it was a great result.

"It was a solid performance from the start."