Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Home: 9/2  Draw: 29/10  Away: 7/10 
Tottenham's Christian Eriksen: No. 10s can't 'chill' while defending anymore

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are still eyeing the Premier League summit.

Christian Eriksen has stressed the importance of pressing in midfield, saying it's no longer possible for a No. 10 to "chill" while defending at Tottenham.

Striker Harry Kane may wear the No. 10 for Spurs, but Eriksen -- who wears it on international duty with Denmark -- fills that traditional role when on the ball, but he has also developed a reputation for harrying opponents on the ball.

And he said the system employed by Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino demands constant pressing.

"The style we play at Spurs, you need everyone to press, so it is difficult to just walk around," Eriksen told the Telegraph. "If you played as a No. 10 before, they could chill and do whatever. I don't think that is possible any more."

And while Eriksen admits he doesn't have the best pace in the Spurs squad, he said that pure speed isn't always the answer.

"I've always been a player on the move," he says. "It's not because I like running. I like getting the ball. If you are smart enough, you don't need to run.

"I've never been one to go past 20 players on the wing. I'm always going to be the guy sneaking the ball through, to build and create something."

Christian Eriksen struck a brace for Tottenham at White Hart Lane.
Christian Eriksen says it's important to continue to press opponents on the ball.

Eriksen also cited Barcelona stalwart Andres Iniesta as a player he tries to emulate.

"The one I most admire is Iniesta," he said. "His style of play has been fantastic for years. Of course, they run less at Barcelona as they always have the ball."

Tottenham travel to Watford on Sunday trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea by 13 points, though they can move as high as third place with a win.

Eriksen said Spurs' first goal is to secure a top-four spot, but wouldn't rule out a Hollywood-esque run to the title.

"[Chelsea] have been impressive, of course," says Eriksen. "They're on a very good run. Of course, we will do whatever we can to close the gap. The first aim is to get in the top four. After, we'll see. We'll keep fighting until the end. Like the movies."

