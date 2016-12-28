Dele Alli can become one of Europe's best - Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino hails midfielder Dele Alli for his continued success and improvements for club and country.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino has backed Dele Alli to become one of the best players in Europe in the next decade and he says there is "no doubt" the midfielder wants to do that, and win titles, with Tottenham.

Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year in his first season in the Premier League and now he has the challenge of coping with increased pressure and attention, and avoiding "second season syndrome."

His form has been up and down so far this season, but the 20-year-old is starting to shine consistently again and, on Thursday, Pochettino backed him to develop into one of "the best players in England." The Spurs manager qualified that comment at a later briefing, and said he had no concerns about interest in Alli in next month's transfer window.

"England represents Europe and the world -- it's the toughest and best competition in the world. If you are one of the best in England, then you are one of the best in Europe," Pochettino explained.

"In his head, he wants success here. He is very happy here. There is no doubt he wants to win titles here. I am very honest about that situation. He is always doing jokes at the training ground or in the dressing room but he is very serious, too. I hear him say all the time 'I want success here, I want to lift trophies here.'"

Making his 50th appearance in the Premier League, Alli scored twice in Tottenham's 4-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday, and he has been directly involved in more goals -- 26, including 10 assists -- than Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard combined in their first 50 matches.

"He is at a very good level. If you compare with this type of player, who were great, fantastic players, he needs to keep going in this way because he is showing now he can be one of the best players in England," said Pochettino, who reiterated that Alli is more mature as a player and a person this season.

"In one year and a half, we have spoken a lot. We can see inside Dele how he is, as a person. This is important. He is growing up, not only in football but as a person. For different reasons and different problems, he has improved a lot in his behaviour and game. Now it's a huge challenge for every opponent to stop Dele Alli in every game we play. Before, he was a surprise for people, which is very different.

"As he gets more mature he will focus more on playing football, like he has been in the last few weeks. Then we will forget all the stuff from the past. When you are young, you make a lot of mistakes -- the important thing is to learn from them."

Spurs will be without suspended defenders Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen for Sunday's trip to Watford after they were both booked at St. Mary's, so Kieran Trippier will make his first league start of the season.

Last term, Pochettino used Trippier and Ben Davies a lot, resting his first choice full-backs Walker and Danny Rose, but he admitted it has been harder to rotate them this term.

"For different reasons," he explained. "Ben Davies was injured and Trippier was a doubt and struggled to manage his life as his little boy has been difficult to sleep at night. Our full-backs Kyle and Danny have showed a high level and with our gaps in between games that we have maybe it has given us time to recover. You can give the possibility to play again. I am happy with Tripper and Davies, and maybe they will have the possibility to play in the next few weeks.

"I'm disappointed [with the suspensions] as the two actions did not deserve a yellow card. But football is about the squad and they are not available to play so another teammate will play and we need to be sure that they behave and perform in the best way. Not is a good opportunity to show that we have a strong squad."

Pochettino played three centre-backs for the first time in a 2-1 win at Watford last year, to counter the Hornet's front-two of Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo, and he has since used the formation a number of times this season.

"The good thing is that we are working every week and every time we have time, and they now feel comfortable to play in different ways with three or four at the back. That is a very good thing for us. We need to assess different options and how we replace Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker and then we see how they play. Saturday, we will decide if we play with three or four," he said.

