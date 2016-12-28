Tottenham seal deal to switch kit from Under Amour to Nike - sources

The FC crew debate whether Man United or Tottenham will finish higher, and which top-four side might be vulnerable.

Tottenham have finalised a deal with Nike to become their new kit supplier from next season, sources have told ESPN FC.

The club's five-year deal with Under Amour, worth £50 million total, ends at the end of this season and the sources said the deal with Nike is worth roughly three times that.

Spurs will join rivals Chelsea in wearing Nike shirts from the start of the 2017-18 season but the deal is still someway short of the Blues' record-breaking 15-year contract with the U.S. sportswear giant, worth £60m annually.

The deal will bring Spurs in line with rivals Arsenal, who earn £30m a year from Puma, but they are also behind Manchester United, who have a deal with Adidas said to be worth £75m per year. Manchester City reportedly earn around £12m annually from Nike although that deal is up for renewal in 2019.

Tottenham's partnership with Nike will increase speculation that the company could have a say in a naming-rights deal for the club's new stadium, scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season.

In September, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told ESPN's Ashley Fox that the club had already begun discussions with potential naming-rights partners.

"We've started engaging in various markets with a number of potential candidates," Levy said. "I would say at very early stage, it is our intention to sell naming rights but we have to go through a process and I think it will be some time before we pick the right brand for our stadium."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.