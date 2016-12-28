Tottenham unlikely to make any moves in winter transfer window - Pochettino

The FC crew debate whether Man United or Tottenham will finish higher, and which top-four side might be vulnerable.

LONDON -- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not expect the club to do any business in the January transfer window.

Spurs have been linked with Real Madrid playmaker Isco and Everton's Ross Barkley this week, while reports in Germany claim defender Kevin Wimmer could return to his former club Cologne on loan.

Pochettino, however, maintained his policy of refusing to discuss speculation and said he did not expect any ins or outs next month.

"No, no, no -- I don't expect to do business because I'm happy with the squad and it's not the right moment. Only if a possibility appears that will benefit us. Otherwise, no," Pochettino told a news conference on Friday.

"They [Isco and Barkley] are at their clubs and I don't like to talk about rumours. I can't confirm if we're interested or not. We need to be professional, do our jobs. We are always open to adding quality to our squad but to talk about names is not professional.

"I don't know from where the rumours come from. It's not from myself or my staff, that is for sure."

Wimmer, 24, has made just two Premier League starts this season and the Austria international has frequently been left out of Pochettino's matchday squads.

"We are not talking about that internally. I'm happy with him -- he's still very young," Pochettino said. "We brought him not only for the present but for the future. There's nothing to discuss about him."

The January transfer window could see Premier League clubs tempted with monstrous offers from the Chinese Super League, after Cristiano Ronaldo's agent revealed the Real Madrid forward rejected a €300 million move to China with €100m salary.

Mauricio Pochettino has backed Kevin Wimmer despite often leaving the Austrian out of his squads.

Pochettino, however, is not worried about losing Tottenham's stars to China, saying that money is the only reason to leave English football.

"If players have in their mind to move to China to play, it's because they have nothing to do here. You can't compare the leagues. You can leave for different reasons -- and we know them all," he said.

"If you don't want to be in the best league in the world, to be competitive, to feel the competition, it's because you value other things ahead of football. And for that, we cannot be worried.

"It's a personal matter, a personal decision. We all have different visions about life, about money, about happiness -- you cannot be inside the people that choose one or another way. From my point of view, I'll never move to another league for money. I like to be here for less money. I respect different opinions and decisions.

"For me, the Premier League is the toughest competition -- my opinion is that the quality is good here, it's always difficult. Everyone can have their opinion and you need to respect it. I came from Spain, I was in France, I've followed the Bundesliga, Italy, Argentina and in England. We're on the top."

Spurs play at Watford on New Year's Day, hoping to make it four wins on the bounce ahead of a visit to runaway league leaders Chelsea. Pochettino is still without Erik Lamela but hopes Toby Alderweireld will be fit after he missed Spurs' last two matches with a back problem and then a virus.

"He trained well today, he is recovered from the virus he got a day before the game against Southampton. But I don't want to say anything because before the Southampton game, five days before at the press conference, I said that he was recovered from his back problem.

"It was for that he didn't play against Burnley. But he got a virus and there's nothing we could do about that. We hope he'll be available for Watford.

"Lamela is still recovering. He's doing well but we need to wait for him to recover his fitness, his level."

