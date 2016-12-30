Tottenham 'can't have off days' to challenge in Prem - Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino praises the shift in Tottenham's personality against Southampton after equalising in the first half.

SOUTHAMPTON -- Harry Kane says Tottenham cannot afford to drop points at Watford on New Year's Day ahead of the grudge-match against Chelsea on Jan. 4.

Kane scored a bullet header as Spurs recorded a third straight victory with Wednesday's 4-1 win at Southampton and they travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday before hosting the runaway league leaders.

Chelsea have won 12 games on the bounce, including a 2-1 win against Spurs, but Tottenham won nine of 10 matches after losing to Newcastle on Dec. 13 last season, and Kane is targeting a similar run this year.

"We can't have off days," Kane said at St. Mary's. "We have put together a good run now. We have won a few in a row and we need to keep winning. Chelsea have won 12 in a row and we play them in a couple of games and hopefully we can put that run to a stop.

"We know what we have to do. We have to try to win every game and hope Chelsea and the teams above us drop points.

"We are focused on Watford, on getting another win there, and it is a big game against Chelsea and we don't want to fall too far behind them as obviously they have quite a big gap as it is."

Spurs have scored nine goals in their last three matches but last season's Premier League top scorer Kane has just one, and he missed a penalty at St. Mary's.

Watford -- where Spurs will be without suspended duo Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker -- and Chelsea will provider sterner tests than Hull, Burnley and Saints, and dropped points in either game would surely rule Spurs out of the title race.

Kane, however, rejected that suggestion and said goals from midfield can be vital for Spurs as they hunt down their London rivals.

"A lot of people would think that," he said. "Obviously we are not going to think that. We are going to keep fighting and pushing until the very end. But I can see why people might think that if that does happen. We are here to try to stop that from happening.

"There are six strong teams in the running for it [the title]. We are up there, in the mix and all we can do is winning games and see where it takes us. We are on a good little run at the moment and hopefully it continues on the weekend and push on in the new year.

"It is a great boost in confidence in the squad when there is not just one or two players scoring goals but the whole team is contributing," he added. "That is what we have at the moment. Chelsea have a good squad themselves and if one or two players are not there, I am sure they will still pick up results.

"There is a long way to go we are not even half way through the season yet. We have to stay focused and performances like today we will give us confidence for Watford and Chelsea coming up.

"We have been scoring a lot of goals recently, we feel confident, to score four here is a good achievement."

