Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli grabs his brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Son makes it three for Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham 'can't have off days' to challenge in Prem - Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino praises the shift in Tottenham's personality against Southampton after equalising in the first half.

SOUTHAMPTON -- Harry Kane says Tottenham cannot afford to drop points at Watford on New Year's Day ahead of the grudge-match against Chelsea on Jan. 4.

Kane scored a bullet header as Spurs recorded a third straight victory with Wednesday's 4-1 win at Southampton and they travel to Vicarage Road on Sunday before hosting the runaway league leaders.

Chelsea have won 12 games on the bounce, including a 2-1 win against Spurs, but Tottenham won nine of 10 matches after losing to Newcastle on Dec. 13 last season, and Kane is targeting a similar run this year.

WatfordWatford
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
"We can't have off days," Kane said at St. Mary's. "We have put together a good run now. We have won a few in a row and we need to keep winning. Chelsea have won 12 in a row and we play them in a couple of games and hopefully we can put that run to a stop.

"We know what we have to do. We have to try to win every game and hope Chelsea and the teams above us drop points.

"We are focused on Watford, on getting another win there, and it is a big game against Chelsea and we don't want to fall too far behind them as obviously they have quite a big gap as it is."

Spurs have scored nine goals in their last three matches but last season's Premier League top scorer Kane has just one, and he missed a penalty at St. Mary's.

Watford -- where Spurs will be without suspended duo Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker -- and Chelsea will provider sterner tests than Hull, Burnley and Saints, and dropped points in either game would surely rule Spurs out of the title race.

Harry Kane scored a goal in Tottenham's defeat of Southampton on Wednesday.

Kane, however, rejected that suggestion and said goals from midfield can be vital for Spurs as they hunt down their London rivals.

"A lot of people would think that," he said. "Obviously we are not going to think that. We are going to keep fighting and pushing until the very end. But I can see why people might think that if that does happen. We are here to try to stop that from happening.

"There are six strong teams in the running for it [the title]. We are up there, in the mix and all we can do is winning games and see where it takes us. We are on a good little run at the moment and hopefully it continues on the weekend and push on in the new year.

"It is a great boost in confidence in the squad when there is not just one or two players scoring goals but the whole team is contributing," he added. "That is what we have at the moment. Chelsea have a good squad themselves and if one or two players are not there, I am sure they will still pick up results.

"There is a long way to go we are not even half way through the season yet. We have to stay focused and performances like today we will give us confidence for Watford and Chelsea coming up.

"We have been scoring a lot of goals recently, we feel confident, to score four here is a good achievement."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

