Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Pochettino pleased with character Tottenham showed vs. Southampton

After a promising start, Southampton conceded four goals and had a man sent off as Spurs poured it on in the second half.

SOUTHAMPTON -- Mauricio Pochettino hailed the character of his Tottenham players after they came from a goal down to thrash 10-man Southampton 4-1 on Wednesday.

The other top six clubs all won their post-Christmas fixture, leaving Spurs needing a victory at St. Mary's to keep the pace. But they started dreadfully, conceding to Virgil van Dijk after two minutes before Dele Alli's 19th-minute equaliser.

SouthamptonSouthampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead and Nathan Redmond was sent off for a foul on Alli at 2-1, but Kane blazed the penalty way over the bar when the turf appeared to give way beneath his standing foot. Substitute Son Heung-Min and Alli added gloss to the victory with late goals.

"I have talked very often about character and personality," Pochettino told a postmatch news conference. "It is always difficult against a good team like Southampton to get positive things here, to take three points at St. Mary's.

"So I think our performance was good. I'm very pleased, not only because we played well, but because the character we showed after going 1-0 down in the first action.

"It was tough, as in the first action we conceded, and we changed a bit our way to play. It was difficult for us to settle into the game. In the first 10 to 15 minutes, we were a little bit struggling to manage and to handle the game.

"To win games in the Premier League is always tough. They are all important, and today was important too. After yesterday, all the big sides were above us, they all won their games. So it was important for us to get three points, to keep our position on the table, and there's always the possibility to move up."

Tottenham ran out 4-1 winners against 10-man Southampton on Wednesday.

Last season, Spurs won nine of 10 matches after losing to Newcastle on Dec. 13 and this victory was their third on the bounce.

Asked if they can go on a similar run this year, Pochettino said: "Yes, why not? But the Premier League is very tough now, and all the big clubs are fighting at the top. It is a completely different Premier League this year."

At 1-0, Jan Vertonghen was lucky to avoid a red card after appearing to push Jay Rodriguez in the face, but Pochettino said he did not see the incident, and added that the penalty and sending off had little impact on the result.

"It [the penalty] was not a key action to change the game because in that moment we dominated the game, created a lot of chances," he said. "It was difficult to see from my position, again, I couldn't see if it was or not. But you know, I need to be focused the whole game, we deserve more than Southampton. We played better, it's a very fair result."

Vertonghen and Danny Rose both picked up their fifth booking of the season, and will be suspended at Watford on New Year's Day, while Toby Alderweireld missed the win with a virus.

Pochettino -- who described Kane's penalty miss as an "accident" -- is hopeful the Belgian will have recovered in time to play at Vicarage Road.

"We hope yes, because today [he] was better. He got a virus, was sick, vomiting, and fever in last two days. We hope he will be OK. If not, we are a team, we have a lot of players, better to play and ready and we will see."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

