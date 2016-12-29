Tottenham yet to commit to Wembley Stadium move for 2017-18 - sources

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino thinks his side may have turned a corner after finally winning at Wembley.

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to commit to playing at Wembley Stadium next season, raising the possibility that they could remain at White Hart Lane for a further year.

In May, Spurs announced a deal to use Wembley for this season's European fixtures, which included an option to play all home Premier League and cup matches at the national stadium next season, while White Hart Lane is demolished and their new stadium is finished.

Sources have told ESPN FC that the club is stalling on activating the clause, despite pressure from the Football Association (FA), which wants to begin preparing the venue for Premier League football.

Although Spurs have already used Wembley for three Champions League matches and will continue there in the Europa League, the venue requires some work to host Premier League football.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and his squad are expecting to play at Wembley next season, but the club does not want to spend more than one season in a temporary home, so the move remains dependent on the complex new stadium project.

Spurs plan to move into their new 61,000 capacity home, adjacent to White Hart Lane, for the start of the 2018-19 season and, like Liverpool in August, they will be allowed to begin the campaign with a run of away matches to allow extra time for the ground to be finished.

The stadium itself is on schedule but other parts of the project, including the redevelopment of White Hart Lane station, are not. The club does not believe the station redevelopment will affect the stadium's opening date, however.



Spurs will continue to monitor the construction schedule and timescale for the new stadium and will only activate the Wembley clause when they are sure it will be ready in time, while a club source told ESPN FC they are also waiting for the FA to confirm certain arrangements.

The uncertainty about the move helps to explain the curious lack of fanfare around the last season at White Hart Lane -- in stark contrast to West Ham's lengthy farewell to the Boleyn Ground. Spurs, however, do not believe they are leaving their home, merely redeveloping it, and will therefore confine celebrations to the final home match against Manchester United on May 13.

Kat Law, co-chair of The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, told ESPN FC: "Like the manager, the players, and senior club staff, fans have been working on the basis that this is the last season at White Hart Lane.

"That's why we understand there's been a change in the home ticketing system, and that's why fans are spending time and money travelling from across the world to experience this stadium for the last time this season. The club has a duty to its fans to communicate any possibilities and we'd hope they would do this clearly and quickly."

Meanwhile, Spurs have agreed a deal with Nike to become their new kit-supplier for next season.

