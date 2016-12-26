Michel Vorm extends contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2018

Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with the spirit he saw from his Tottenham side in a narrow 2-1 win over Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Michel Vorm has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2018.

Vorm is the 12th senior Tottenham player to agree a new deal this season, following key men including Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

"That I can extend my contract here is very positive," Vorm told Tottenham's official Twitter account. "I'm very happy here, my family is very happy and that's very important.

We are delighted to announce that Michel Vorm has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2018.

"I've got a lot of respect for the staff and the players here and I think we've shown already we can compete with the best.

"We have to take more steps ahead, we've got the new stadium coming up, this year we played Champions League for the first time with this group, so these kinds of things are very positive for the future and I think to be a part of that is very special."