Michel Vorm extends contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2018

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Ranking Tottenham's contract renewals

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Vorm extends Spurs contract until 2018

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham still on course for fourth

Report Card: Tottenham Ben Pearce
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Getty Images

Room for improvement at Tottenham

Tottenham John Crace
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extends Spurs contract until 2022

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Andre Villas-Boas embraces William Gallas following Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League game against Inter Milan.

Gallas hits out at AVB treatment at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Ian Holyman
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

What we learned: Sturridge saves Reds

English Premier League
Read

Rose wins over Tottenham supporters

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino: Tottenham targeting the title

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Trending: Wenger furious with 'offside' goals

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Tottenham Christmas party

Can you name Spurs players in fancy dress?

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Danny Rose and Kyle Walker

Hugo Lloris hails Spurs' full-back duo

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read

Tottenham's Harry Kane as Bane

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rose man of the match as Spurs show edge

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Michel Vorm extends contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2018

Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with the spirit he saw from his Tottenham side in a narrow 2-1 win over Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Michel Vorm has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2018.

Vorm is the 12th senior Tottenham player to agree a new deal this season, following key men including Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

"That I can extend my contract here is very positive," Vorm told Tottenham's official Twitter account. "I'm very happy here, my family is very happy and that's very important.

"I've got a lot of respect for the staff and the players here and I think we've shown already we can compete with the best.

"We have to take more steps ahead, we've got the new stadium coming up, this year we played Champions League for the first time with this group, so these kinds of things are very positive for the future and I think to be a part of that is very special."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.