Hugo Lloris extends contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2022

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is the latest player to commit his future to the club after signing a new contract until 2022.

Lloris, 29, is the 11th senior Tottenham player to agree a new deal this season, following key men including Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

The France captain, whose old deal was due to expire in 2019, had previously been cagey about his future, but he told Tottenham's official Twitter account: "I'm very pleased with this new contract.

"That's the way I show my commitment to the club, to my teammates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project, and hopefully the best year is ahead."

We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022. ✍�� #COYS pic.twitter.com/LKPr1ae0ig - Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 22, 2016

Lloris was one of Tottenham's highest earners on around £70,000-a-week and, like Kane, it is reported his new contract could eventually be worth more than £100,000-a-week.

The goalkeeper joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and has made over 150 league appearances for the club.

Earlier this month, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said the club was unlikely to do any business in the January transfer window but insisted the spate of new contracts was a sign of Spurs' ambition.

"It will be difficult to find the profile that can help us but the club is doing a very good job to extend contracts of key players," he said. "That is how we can show our real ambition and how the players show their commitment with us. That's a bigger statement for the club, to show our ambition for the future."

Sources have told ESPN FC that Erik Lamela is in contract talks with Spurs, while the club are also keen to tie Toby Alderweireld to a long-term deal.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.