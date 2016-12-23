Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jan Vertonghen feeling homesick, may return to Belgium - mother

Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with the spirit he saw from his Tottenham side in a narrow 2-1 win over Burnley.

Jan Vertonghen is homesick and could return to Belgium or Amsterdam soon, according to the Tottenham Hotspur defender's mother.

Vertonghen, 29, who joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2012, agreed a new deal with the club until 2020 earlier this month.

However, his mother Ria Mattheeuws told Studio Brussel: "Jan is starting to miss home. I see him coming back soon -- we will see. Home could also mean Amsterdam. His girlfriend is from there."

After signing his new contract, the Belgium international, who started his career at Ajax, admitted it would be "very hard" to spend the rest of his career at Tottenham, while he has revealed he has very few close friends at the club.

"In more than 10 years, I've formed three real friendships. Mousa Dembele, for example. We've known each other since we were 12, our wives are from Amsterdam, he lives in London and we both have a kid," Vertonghen told Sport/Foot this week in quotes translated by Sport Witness.

"I get along well with at least 10 guys at Tottenham, but if I were to leave tomorrow, I'd get a text and that's it. Just like at Ajax. It's mostly at school that you make friends."

Jan Vertonghen signed a new Tottenham contract earlier this month.

Vertonghen came through the ranks at Ajax with Toby Alderweireld and the duo have formed a formidable partnership for Spurs and Belgium.

Despite not listing the 27-year-old as among his close friends, Vertonghen says he partly owes his fine form to his teammate.

"At the start of my career, I had a problem focusing for 90 minutes, but that's the advantage of football: it's a team game. If we switch off, the others are there to compensate -- I have Toby for that," he said.

"You can, however, set up a routine to help your match focus. I always eat the same thing on game day, or I read a book to calm myself."

Vertonghen helped Tottenham challenge Leicester City for the Premier League last season but he says he never felt close to winning the title after Spurs trailed the Foxes from the first day of the season and missed two opportunities to go top.

"We played in the Champions League, which was our club's objective," he said. "That campaign was eclipsed by the failure to win the title, but I never felt like we were really close to it. We were never in the lead."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

