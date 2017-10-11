Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Toronto FC breaks MLS season points record held by 1998 Galaxy

A late free kick from Sebastian Giovinco earned Toronto the point they needed to set the MLS record for points in a season.

Toronto FC broke the Major League Soccer record for points in a single season by securing a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Sunday.

The result pushed Toronto onto 69 points, taking them above the 68 points set by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.

Toronto broke the record in 34 games, while the Galaxy reached 68 in just 32. In 1998, MLS still went to a shootout after a draw and did not award any points if a team lost on penalties, which the Galaxy did twice.

The '98 Galaxy still hold the record for the most points per game at 2.125, topping Toronto's 2.029, while the Reds' goal difference of plus-37 is also second-best in MLS history to the Galaxy's plus-41.

Toronto missed a chance to win its 21st game of the year, which would have broken the record of 20 it shares with the 2014 Seattle Sounders.

TFC's two goals on Sunday gives them 74 on the season, which ties them with D.C. United's 1998 side for second-most all-time in the league. The 1998 Galaxy team have the record with 85 goals that season.

Earlier this year, Toronto became the first Canadian club to win the MLS Supporters' Shield for the best regular-season record, and the Reds will host the MLS Cup final should they make it through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

