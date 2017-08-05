Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco: 'I want to be the best'

Herculez Gomez is full of praise for Toronto FC, but questions whether they are capable of making MLS history.

Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco says he's using the lessons he learned at Juventus to help give Toronto FC a winning mentality.

The former Bianconeri man became an instant sensation upon joining Major League Soccer in February of 2015, scoring 22 goals and providing 13 assists in his first season in Canada -- a performance which saw him named the league's MVP.

He followed that up with 17 goals and 14 assists in a campaign that ended with a loss in the 2016 MLS Cup final. And this season, the Italy international has led TFC to the league's best record as they look to lift the elusive league title.

And Giovinco, who came up through the Juventus academy, says winning is the only objective for his side.

"[We] know we have to win," Giovinco said ahead of Toronto's match against the Chicago Fire. "We don't change [anything week-to-week]; the mentality is always [to] win."

Giovinco's relentless pursuit of goals and victories has elevated Toronto since he joined from Italian side Parma.

Asked where his desire came from, the Italy international said: "I want to be the best.

Sebastian Giovinco has Toronto FC atop the league standings this season.

"If you score, if you assist, if you win, you are the best. If not, no."

He continued: "Yeah, [I have always been like that]. This is part of my career. In Juventus you learn to win. Now I try to put this mentality here."

Giovinco has seen the evolution of the team since his arrival, and says the team has grown more confident.

"Compared to the [past], now we are more convinced [of] our quality," he said. "We know we can win [against] everybody."

Former Germany international midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will suit up for the Fire when the teams kick off on Saturday.

Like Giovinco, the former Bayern Munich and Manchester United man has turned his franchise's fortunes around almost immediately as Chicago currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings.

"He's one of the best players in that position," Giovinco said of the 2014 World Cup winner. "He brings quality, personality. [Having a player like Schweinsteiger] is important for the league and also for those who play against him.

"We see our level, compared to him, is it good or no? It's a good indication."

