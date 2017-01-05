Will Johnson 'regrets' critical comments about Toronto FC

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
0
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 2/1  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Johnson 'regrets' critical Toronto comments

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Read
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

MLS schedule includes break for Gold Cup

Major League Soccer Doug McIntyre
Read

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
9 Orlando 0 0 0 0
10 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0
11 Toronto 0 0 0 0
View Full Table »

MLS reaches deals for Canadian TV rights

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Giovinco not interested in Serie A return

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Video via MLS: Top 5 USMNT camper goals

Major League Soccer
Read

Giovinco brings 'nothing but shine'

Major League Soccer
Read

WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Shakastrophic MLS gaffes of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read
Will Johnson celeb TFC

Will Johnson set for Orlando move - reports

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Read
Jozy Altidore

Altidore named top U.S. player by media

United States Associated Press
Read

Video via MLS: From worst to MLS Cup

Major League Soccer
Read
Giovinco woe vs Seattle 161210

CFL players rip Giovinco for field complaint

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Read

New MLS clubs pick, then trade defenders

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Jordan Morris

How Seattle, Toronto can avoid hangovers

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read

MLS playoffs review: Seattle's dream run

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read

Heartbroken TFC ready to try again in 2017

The Match Doug McIntyre
Read
Seattle Sounders

Schmetzer lifts Seattle to MLS Cup title

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Roman Torres

MLS Cup left Toronto, Seattle in disbelief

The Match Doug McIntyre
Read
Altidore Torres MLS Cup 161210

Vanney thought Altidore header 'had eyes'

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Will Johnson 'regrets' critical comments about Toronto FC

Will Johnson left Toronto FC after just one season.

Orlando City midfielder Will Johnson says he "regrets" comments he made last week in the wake of his departure from Toronto FC.

Johnson started 19 games last season for TFC but was sidelined by an injury in June and afterward struggled to get back in the squad.

He told the Toronto Star that he "felt disrespected in terms of getting an injury, sacrificing myself for the group, and then I felt like I never received a fair chance when I got back."

Johnson said Toronto coach Greg Vanney "didn't give me the same fair shake" as he did when stars Sebastian Giovinco and Michael Bradley and goalkeeper Clint Irwin missed time with injuries.

But the 29-year-old, who signed with Orlando City as a free agent this offseason, said he made a mistake in naming players who he thought received special treatment.

"The part that you bring up about my teammates is something that yeah, probably not a good idea to bring up individuals just because injuries happen at different times throughout the year [and] opportunities are based on results to get their spots back," Johnson told Red Card.

"When you bring up the part about naming individuals and specific injuries and getting their spots back, I agree with you: That's not me and that's the part that I regret."

Johnson also said he did not have any personal issues with Vanney, but simply moved on for "something different."

"I want people to understand that I think Greg's done a really good job with Toronto," he said. "I'm not going to go through each decision and how it was made per se, but obviously the way things ended with me and as pertains to my individual circumstances for the final half of the year after my injury, those parts... the private conversations Greg and I had left me disappointed and ultimately I decided that it was time for me to move on and find a new challenge."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.