Toronto FC midfielder Will Johnson to join Orlando City - reports

América
U.A.N.L
0
1
LIVE 57'
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Will Johnson celeb TFC

Will Johnson set for Orlando move - reports

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Jozy Altidore

Altidore named top U.S. player by media

United States Associated Press
Video via MLS: From worst to MLS Cup

Major League Soccer
Giovinco woe vs Seattle 161210

CFL players rip Giovinco for field complaint

Toronto FC ESPN staff
New MLS clubs pick, then trade defenders

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Jordan Morris

How Seattle, Toronto can avoid hangovers

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
MLS Cup was a final full of nerves

ESPN FC TV
MLS playoffs review: Seattle's dream run

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Heartbroken TFC ready to try again in 2017

The Match Doug McIntyre
Seattle Sounders

Schmetzer lifts Seattle to MLS Cup title

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Roman Torres

MLS Cup left Toronto, Seattle in disbelief

The Match Doug McIntyre
Altidore Torres MLS Cup 161210

Vanney thought Altidore header 'had eyes'

Toronto FC ESPN staff
Twellman: Schmetzer deserves ton of credit

Major League Soccer
Seattle makes long-awaited breakthrough

The Match Jeff Carlisle
Toronto FC (4) 0-0 (5) Seattle Sounders

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Seattle wins MLS Cup on penalties

MLS Highlights
Toronto FCToronto FC
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC
(4) 0
(5) 0
FT-Pens
Seattle Sounders FC wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
WATCH: Frei claws away Jozy's header

MLS Highlights
Jonathan Osorio

TFC, Seattle each make one lineup change

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Twellman: Toronto, Seattle changed MLS

Major League Soccer
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Toronto FC midfielder Will Johnson to join Orlando City - reports

Despite not registering a shot on goal for 120 minutes, Seattle outlasted Toronto on penalties to win its first MLS Cup.

Will Johnson is close to completing a deal to move from Toronto FC to Orlando City SC, according to multiple reports in the U.S.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the news on Wednesday, citing league sources who said that a deal for the two-time MLS Cup champion to join Jason Kreis' team could be announced as soon as Friday. The Toronto Sun also reported the news.

Johnson, 29, said he was ready to explore free agency ahead of Toronto's loss on penalty kicks to the Seattle Sounders in this year's MLS Cup final. He could now be headed for a reunion with Kreis, who managed the Canada international during his time at Real Salt Lake, a stint that included his first MLS Cup win in 2009.

RSL traded Johnson to the Portland Timbers following the 2012 season, where the midfielder went on to win another MLS Cup in 2015 despite not featuring heavily in manager Caleb Porter's rotation.

In Toronto, Johnson again struggled for regular playing time, although he did make several key appearances for the team during their run to the MLS Cup finals this year.

The Sun reports that Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko said the club was still in negotiations with Johnson, but admitted they were trying to reconcile his desire to stay with Johnson's vision of himself as a 90-minute player, not a substitute.

"We never promise players anything in terms of regular starting positions," Bezbatchenko said. "Will is the type of player who expects to have a major role. The question is can we work that out with him where that's what he's getting.

"Obviously we haven't been able to sort that out yet."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

