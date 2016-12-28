Sinisa Mihajlovic had 'sleepless nights' over Chinese Super League offer

Sinisa Mihajlovic took over Torino in May 2016.

Sinisa Mihajlovic received a lucrative offer to manage in the Chinese Super League in December, but turned it down to continue his work at Torino.

Having been appointed in the summer, the former Fiorentina, Sampdoria and AC Milan manager has Torino in eighth place and is hopeful of challenging for Europa League qualification.

"In December I received an offer to work as a coach in China, but I decided to turn it down because I don't like leaving work half-done," Mihajlovic said.

"To tell the truth, I did have a couple of sleepless nights thinking about the wages I could have had. But in life you make decisions and this was my choice.

"You still have to respect those who go there for the money. A playing career is not so long, whereas that of a coach is a bit longer.

"In China you can earn five or six times what you would get here in a single season and China no longer just signs washed-up players like they do in Qatar or the USA."

Mihajlovic has signed Juan Iturbe on loan from Roma and hopes to get the best from a player he says has lost his way.

"He can play on either flank and do anything. He has got good stamina, pace and a strong shot," he said.

"This is a gamble I hope to win. Two years ago he was at the centre of a bidding war and then lost his way.

"He is very eager, but must be given enough breathing space to not be judged at every tiny error. It is up to him to prove he can be decisive."