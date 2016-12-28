Sinisa Mihajlovic had 'sleepless nights' over Chinese Super League offer

Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
LIVE 88'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
2
0
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Home: 1/200  Draw: 33/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
0
0
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 21/10  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 18/5  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Torino reject Arsenal's Belotti bid - Petrachi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sinisa Mihajlovic

Mihajlovic had 'sleepless nights' over China offer

Torino ESPN staff
Read
Juan Manuel Iturbe

Iturbe needs stability at Torino

Transfers Tim Vickery
Read

ITALIAN SERIE A

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
7 Inter 10 3 6 33
8 Torino 8 5 6 29
9 Fiorentina 7 6 5 27
View Full Table »
Juan Iturbe

Torino sign Iturbe on loan from Roma

Torino Ben Gladwell
Read

Liverpool not interested in Hart - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Torino president: We can't afford Hart

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool should sign Joe Hart - Carragher

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Joe Hart heading to Merseyside?

ESPN FC TV
Read
TorinoTorino
GenoaGenoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Torino target Simunovic staying - Rodgers

Transfers PA Sport
Read
NapoliNapoli
TorinoTorino
5
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Juventus, Higuain shine in Turin derby

Italian Serie A
Read

Torino 1-3 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read
TorinoTorino
JuventusJuventus
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
JUVENTUS STADIUM, TURIN, ITALY - 2015/12/16: Andrea Belotti (left) and Claudio Marchisio (right) fight for the ball during the Italy Cup match between Juventus FC and Torino FC. Juventus FC wins 4-0 over Torino FC.

Strikers dominate weekend games

Serie A James Horncastle
Read

€100m buyout in Belotti's new Torino deal

Torino Associated Press
Read
SampdoriaSampdoria
TorinoTorino
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Torino hopeful of permanent Hart signing

Transfers Selene Scarsi
Read
Joe Hart

Hart planning move away from Man City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read

Coppa Italia: Cesena knock out Empoli

Italian Coppa Italia PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Sinisa Mihajlovic had 'sleepless nights' over Chinese Super League offer

Sinisa Mihajlovic
Sinisa Mihajlovic took over Torino in May 2016.

Sinisa Mihajlovic received a lucrative offer to manage in the Chinese Super League in December, but turned it down to continue his work at Torino.

Having been appointed in the summer, the former Fiorentina, Sampdoria and AC Milan manager has Torino in eighth place and is hopeful of challenging for Europa League qualification.

"In December I received an offer to work as a coach in China, but I decided to turn it down because I don't like leaving work half-done," Mihajlovic said.

"To tell the truth, I did have a couple of sleepless nights thinking about the wages I could have had. But in life you make decisions and this was my choice.

"You still have to respect those who go there for the money. A playing career is not so long, whereas that of a coach is a bit longer.

"In China you can earn five or six times what you would get here in a single season and China no longer just signs washed-up players like they do in Qatar or the USA."

Mihajlovic has signed Juan Iturbe on loan from Roma and hopes to get the best from a player he says has lost his way.

"He can play on either flank and do anything. He has got good stamina, pace and a strong shot," he said.

"This is a gamble I hope to win. Two years ago he was at the centre of a bidding war and then lost his way.

"He is very eager, but must be given enough breathing space to not be judged at every tiny error. It is up to him to prove he can be decisive."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.