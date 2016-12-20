Torino acquire Roma's Iturbe on loan, sign Falque to permanent deal

Juan Iturbe has scored only five goals in 68 appearances for Roma.

Torino have completed the signing of Argentinian forward Juan Iturbe from Serie A rivals Roma on loan until the end of the season, while also securing the services of Iago Falque on a permanent basis.

Iturbe, 23, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, has made just five substitute appearances for the Giallorossi this season. He joined Roma from Hellas Verona for a fee of around €25 million in 2014, but has scored only five goals in 68 games for the Eternal City club.

His move to Turin should now give him the opportunity to play more regularly and, the Granata's president Urbano Cairo hopes, strengthen their bid to qualify for the Europa League next season.

"Iturbe is a complete forward, a wide player with recognised ability," Cairo said on his club's website. "We believe he has what it takes to be a major signing for our team. His expectations are identical to ours, which is the desire to get better all the time, without setting any limits.

"In the name of the whole club, I therefore welcome Juan with the most cordial of welcomes and wish him all the best here and much satisfaction. Forza Toro always!"

In confirming the deal, which sees Torino secure an option to make the move permanent upon the loan's expiry on June 30, 2017, Roma announced that the Granata have also completed the permanent signing of Iago Falque from the Giallorossi.

Falque moved to Torino at the start of the current season on loan, after having played 27 times for Roma and scored three goals. The Spanish forward has found the back of the net eight times in 15 Serie A games for his new employers, convincing them to activate their option to sign him permanently.

"We are extremely happy to have signed Iago Falque on a permanent basis, so much so that we have taken our option on him several months ahead of the agreement we had stipulated with Roma," Cairo said of Falque's signing.

"Other than being a player with great quality, he is able to offer us excellent performances and he's a bright lad who settled into our squad fantastically straight away.

"On more than one occasion, also publicly, he has expressed his desire to be able to play in a side and in surroundings which suit him, so we share this happiness with him."

Torino start 2017 in eighth place in Serie A, five points behind fifth-placed AC Milan and a qualifying berth for the Europa League next season.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.