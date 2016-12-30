The New Saints' world-record winning run ends after draw

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
The New Saints

TNS' world-record win streak ends in draw

T.N.S. ESPN staff
Read
The New Saints

Welsh club break Ajax's win-streak record

T.N.S. ESPN staff
Read
The New Saints

Welsh champs one win from setting record

T.N.S. PA Sport
Read

UCL: APOEL, Copenhagen reach third round

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Wales' TNS advance in Champions League

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
Tre PenneTre Penne
T.N.S.T.N.S.
0
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Wales' TNS win to open Champions League

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
T.N.S.T.N.S.
Tre PenneTre Penne
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

UCL qualifying: Ludogorets fall, APOEL held

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
T.N.S.T.N.S.
Videoton FC FehervarVideoton FC Fehervar
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
B36 TorshavnB36 Torshavn
T.N.S.T.N.S.
1
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
T.N.S.T.N.S.
Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
0
2
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
T.N.S.T.N.S.
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

The New Saints' world-record winning run ends after draw

The New Saints of the Welsh Premier League broke Ajax's world record with their 27th consecutive win.

Welsh champions The New Saints saw their world-record winning run come to an end at 27 consecutive games after a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

TNS last month broke a 40-year-old record held by Johann Cruyff's Ajax team by winning their 27th game in all competitions, but they were tripped up late in their very next match.

The record-holders had a 3-1 lead with 10 minute to play, but Newtown were able to equalise from Jamie Price's 94th-minute free kick to secure a shock draw.

Despite the setback, The New Saints still have a 21-point lead atop the Welsh Premier League table.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.