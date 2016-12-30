The New Saints' world-record winning run ends after draw

The New Saints of the Welsh Premier League broke Ajax's world record with their 27th consecutive win.

Welsh champions The New Saints saw their world-record winning run come to an end at 27 consecutive games after a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

TNS last month broke a 40-year-old record held by Johann Cruyff's Ajax team by winning their 27th game in all competitions, but they were tripped up late in their very next match.

They think it's all over. It is now. TNS' incredible run of consecutive victories comes to an end 3-3

Well done @NewtownAFC you battled well - The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) January 14, 2017

The record-holders had a 3-1 lead with 10 minute to play, but Newtown were able to equalise from Jamie Price's 94th-minute free kick to secure a shock draw.

Despite the setback, The New Saints still have a 21-point lead atop the Welsh Premier League table.