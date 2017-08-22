Tijuana signs Paraguay international Juan Iturbe on loan from Roma

Juan Iturbe spent last season on loan at Torino.

Liga MX side Club Tijuana has signed Paraguayan international Juan Iturbe from Roma on an initial loan deal until June 30, 2018.

The 24-year-old Argentina-born forward is already in Mexico and trained with the team on Monday. Roma announced that Xolos "must make the signing permanent upon the achievement of certain sporting targets," without stipulating what they are.

Iturbe played the second half of last season on loan for Torino in Serie A and in the Premier League with Bournemouth the season before that, although he didn't feature regularly for either.

Iturbe left first club, Paraguay's Cerro Porteno, for Porto in 2011 and was considered a highly promising youth player, starring for his native Argentina at the 2011 Under-20 World Cup.

The left-footed Iturbe has principally been used on the right wing, but can also play on the left or behind a central striker.

He decided to represent Paraguay -- where his parents are from and Iturbe grew up -- at full international level in 2016 and has since played World Cup qualifiers.

Xolos are currently in 15th in the Liga MX 2017 Apertura table and won their first match of the season last Friday against Santos Laguna.

Tijuana has also been heavily linked with 27-year-old Gremio striker Miller Bolanos in recent days.

