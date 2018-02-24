ESPN FC
Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC
Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC
Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Should an American be the next USMNT head coach?
United States
5 hours ago
Related Videos
Transfer Rater: Kroos to United, Pulisic to Chelsea & Hazard to Madrid
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
WATCH: U.S. international Chandler scores for Eintracht
German Bundesliga
3 days ago
Read
#Directamente: Los Angeles inherits the American dream
International
6 days ago
Read
EXCLUSIVE: Infantino: New U.S. soccer president faces 'many challenges'
International
Feb 14, 2018
Read
#Directamente: Miami: The city with fans with no team
International
Feb 13, 2018
Read
How 'afterthought' Cordeiro became U.S. Soccer president
ESPN FC TV
Feb 11, 2018
Read
Carlisle: Cordeiro made people comfortable with USSF experience
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
New U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro chats with ESPN FC
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Mixed reviews after Cordeiro elected USSF president
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Solo: Cordeiro win was unsurprising
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Kathy Carter talks 'what's next' for U.S. Soccer Federation
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Garber: Cordeiro will help unify U.S. Federation
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Martino: I'll continue to help U.S. Soccer
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
Cordeiro: I will work to earn your trust
International
Feb 10, 2018
Read
What you need to know about the U.S. Soccer presidential election
International
Feb 9, 2018
Read
Gulati leaves U.S. Soccer with 'a lot of regrets'
International
Feb 9, 2018
Read
What to expect from Landon Donovan's Leon debut
Liga Bancomer
Feb 9, 2018
Read
Is the soul of American soccer at stake?
International
Feb 9, 2018
Read
Pulisic: Dortmund want to win the Europa League
UEFA Europa League
Feb 9, 2018
Read
McBride: U.S. must nurture younger talent pool
International
Feb 8, 2018
Read
What does the future hold for Christian Pulisic?
German Bundesliga
Feb 8, 2018
Read
Pulisic 'glad' Aubameyang transfer is complete
German Bundesliga
Feb 8, 2018
Read
Julian Green talks Klinsmann, Guardiola and Ancelotti influence
International
Feb 7, 2018
Read
EXCLUSIVE: Julian Green talks to ESPN FC
International
Feb 7, 2018
Read
Julian Green: You will see me again with the USMNT
International
Feb 7, 2018
Read
Aron Johannsson scores in first Bremen start since 2016
German DFB Pokal
Feb 6, 2018
Read
Transfer Rater: Pulisic to Bayern, Luis Enrique to Chelsea & Morata to PSG?
German Bundesliga
Feb 6, 2018
Read
Is Geoff Cameron right about Klinsmann?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 31, 2018
Read
Sarachan grades USMNT debutants
United States
Jan 29, 2018
Read
United States 0-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Stalemate caps camp
International Friendly
Jan 28, 2018
Read
Sarachan: Being USMNT coach isn't lost on me
International Friendly
Jan 28, 2018
Read