End of the 4-4-2? U.S. midfield is evolving nicely ahead of Gold Cup

Herculez Gomez looks at the U.S.' new-look midfield and the options it gives Bruce Arena in their Gold Cup campaign.

Dom Dwyer deservedly took the plaudits following the Americans' 2-1 win over Ghana on Saturday, scoring just 19 minutes into his U.S. debut and making a general nuisance of himself to Ghana's backline. But running a close second in the notoriety department was the play of the U.S. midfield -- particularly in the center of the park.

Dax McCarty reprised his efficient play for the Chicago Fire as the primary shield in front of the backline: according to ESPN Stats & Information, he misplaced just three passes in 65 attempts on the day. Kellyn Acosta got stronger as the game went on, finding his passing range more consistently in the second half and scoring a beauty of a free kick that proved to be the difference in the game.

Joe Corona made a hugely successful return to the national team in his first U.S. game in nearly two years. Corona has long had an astute sense of risk management in terms of when to force the issue and when to reset the attack if nothing is on. That was on display against Ghana as he twice created good chances for Dwyer.

United States United States Ghana Ghana 2 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

All told it was a cohesive performance from the Americans' central midfield trio.

"You need that balance in your central midfield," McCarty said afterward. "If you don't have that, your team is going to be all over the place. I thought the balance was good tonight. It's going to continue to get better.

"I think the good thing about all three of us is that we're not scared to get on the ball in tough situations. Against a team like Ghana, they were pressing us pretty hard. All three of us wanted the ball, we wanted to pass, we wanted to move; we wanted to find gaps and little spaces in between their midfield. I thought we did a pretty good job of that for the most part."

To be clear, there are plenty more games to come this month, starting with Saturday's Gold Cup opener against Panama. While Saturday's match against Ghana was a solid test -- even if the Black Stars were at less than full strength -- a tournament has its own pressure. There are bound to be some hiccups along the way. That said, Saturday's performance was an encouraging first step for a group of players looking to move up the depth chart of manager Bruce Arena.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the U.S. had the bulk of possession at 57.6 percent and while the game's score at a given time can skew the meaning of that statistic, the progression of goals in Saturday's match hints that the U.S. was adept at controlling the tempo for long stretches. The team completed 351 passes to Ghana's 234.

Saturday's performance also raised a broader question: Is the U.S. at last moving beyond its adherence to a two-striker system?

The U.S. had dabbled with single-forward alignments at times during its history. Bob Bradley, for all the criticism he endured for employing a 4-4-2 that utilized an empty bucket midfield, used a 4-2-3-1 for roughly the first half of the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign. But too often the lone striker -- back then it was either Jozy Altidore or Brian Ching -- was starved of service.

When the U.S. found itself down two goals on the road in a World Cup qualifier against El Salvador, Bradley went with two forwards in the second half and the U.S. rallied to secure a draw. He stuck with that approach for the vast majority of games that remained in that cycle.

Jurgen Klinsmann dabbled with single forward alignments at times as well during his tenure, before deciding to go 4-4-2, with Clint Dempsey given license to drop back into midfield to help build the attack. Since taking over in November, Arena has toggled back and forth between playing with one or two forwards, all while taking calculated risks.

Dom Dwyer and Kellyn Acosta scored their first career USMNT goals to help down rivals Ghana in their friendly.

At home in World Cup qualifying, Arena has for the most part opted for 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield. While that has asked more of Michael Bradley in a defensive midfield role, it has allowed Christian Pulisic to operate at the top of the diamond and get on the ball more often in dangerous spots. On the road, Arena has gone more conservative, deploying a more defensive-minded midfielder alongside Bradley and moving Pulisic out to the wing.

Arena first tried playing with a single striker during the Americans' rather forgettable 0-0 draw with Serbia back in January. Following that match, Altidore spoke of his frustration with the system and why it didn't necessarily suit the team's personnel.

"I'm not a huge fan of the 4-3-3," he said that day. "It's difficult. You need really dynamic guys to be able to play that way. We'll see. We'll see how it goes."

Yet the U.S. player pool has seen some important evolutions since then as more technical, creative players are stepping to the fore. Pulisic has shown he can provide much of the dynamism that Altidore talked about. Darlington Nagbe has also made some strides in that area. Corona showed some creative spark Saturday, as did Kelyn Rowe out on the wing. The coming weeks should also provide insight as to the extent that Kenny Saief can aid the U.S. attack.

Acosta has shown an ability to take on more responsibility as well, providing a box-to-box presence that provides defensive support along with enough mobility to get into the final third. That combination provides the perfect foil for Bradley when he's on the field and the same was true on Saturday, when McCarty was in the lineup.

Will Arena bin the 4-4-2 entirely? That seems unlikely given the way that it maximizes Pulisic's creative ability but a 4-2-3-1 is looking more and more like the perfect middle ground; it's a formation that best suits the player pool at the moment and provides the most balance, regardless of whether the full team is available or not.

So while the upcoming Gold Cup is an opportunity for some evolution in personnel, it may provide the same in terms of the United States' tactical approach.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.