Who should Arena start when the U.S. resumes World Cup qualifying?

Alejandro Moreno assesses what Bruce Arena can take from the US' match against Jamaica, and the January camp as a whole.
Despite a lack of goals for the U.S., Bruce Arena says he can take several positives from January camp.

Now that the U.S.' January camp is over, attention is firmly focused on next month's World Cup qualifiers, at home to Honduras on Mar. 24 and in Panama four days later.

Given that, we asked our writers to name the line-up they would like to see selected by Bruce Arena the next time the national team takes the field. (Note that suspended and long-term injured players were not considered)

Jeff Carlisle

Carlisle USA XI vs Honduras
The United States have lost both of the games they have played so far in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

With Tim Howard unlikely to be fit, Arena really has no other choice than to go with the experienced Brad Guzan, even if he hasn't been playing at club level. The back four reprises the group that performed so well at Copa America (if Geoff Cameron can't go, Steve Birnbaum could slot in.) In midfield, Jermaine Jones' suspension means a start for Sacha Kljestan. The big question is on the right. Gyasi Zardes would provide more speed, but the onus will be on breaking Honduras down, which suits the craftier traits of Darlington Nagbe or Alejandro Bedoya. Clint Dempsey is unlikely to be back, so Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood play up front.

Doug McIntyre

McIntyre USA XI vs Honduras
When the U.S. played Honduras in the final round of 2014 qualifying, Jozy Altidore scored in a 1-0 win.

It's hard to see Howard being ready but Cameron, who has been out since October with a knee injury, is close to returning for Stoke and should be match fit by March. Jones' absence through suspension actually helps Arena select a more balanced lineup; Bradley is the ball winner, with playmaker Kljestan behind the two strikers and speedsters Christian Pulisic and Gyasi Zardes, whose hard running defensively will be key, on the wings. That said, it wouldn't be a shock me to see Bedoya on the right.

Jason Davis

J Davis USA XI vs Honduras
The U.S. warmed up for March's qualifiers with a 0-0 draw vs. Serbia and a 1-0 win against Jamaica.

Goals are needed against Honduras and, given Altidore is most effective with a strike partner, Wood is the obvious choice to play alongside. In midfield, there are obvious questions of balance; Kljestan provides better defense to go with his playmaking than Benny Feilhaber. Nagbe gets the call opposite Pulisic thanks to his ability on the ball. Lack of full-back options means Fabian Johnson plays in defence and Omar Gonzalez fills in for the injured Cameron. The only keeper getting club playing time, Nick Rimando, starts in goal.

Noah Davis

N Davis USA XI vs Honduras
After next month, the U.S. return to action in June at home to Trinidad and Tobago. A trip to Mexico follows four days later.

The U.S. plays better with two forwards and, right now, Altidore and Wood are the best options. Meanwhile, Kljestan is disciplined and covers plenty of ground and should be Bradley's partner. (Yes, Bradley should start and continue to do so.) Run the attack through Pulisic, who's shown in limited time that he's the most creative and dynamic player on the field. Assuming Cameron is fit, he's a sure starter along with Brooks. While DaMarcus Beasley is a bit of a stretch at left-back, he knows the position and has the experience of playing in big games.

