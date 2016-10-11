Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Can Singapore rebound after poor AFF Cup?

Singapore

Related Videos

Grading coaches Ong and V. Sundram

AFF Cup
Read

Singapore facing must-win vs. Indonesia

AFF Cup
Read

Thailand 1-0 Singapore

AFF Cup
Read

Singapore meet defending AFF Cup champs

AFF Cup
Read

Harun aims to take over against Philippines

AFF Cup
Read

Bennett eyes fourth AFF Cup triumph

AFF Cup
Read

AFF Suzuki Cup to earn FIFA ranking points

AFF Cup
Read

Singapore preparing for AFF Championship

AFF Cup
Read

Rise to the Challenge: Singapore's AFF hopes

AFF Cup
Read

Singapore lose in Hong Kong, Malaysia draw

International Friendly
Read

Singapore, Malaysia gear up for friendlies

International Friendly
Read

Maloney: It's a satisfactory result

International Friendly
Read

Baharudin: It shouldn't be nil-nil

International Friendly
Read

Singapore held to draw by Malaysia

International Friendly
Read

2016 Causeway Challenge: Who will prevail?

Singapore National Stadium
Read

Fandi Ahmad to stay in Singapore

Singapore
Read

Malaysia set to renew rivalry with Singapore

Singapore National Stadium
Read

How will Nawaz injury affect Singapore?

Singapore
Read

Schooling's effect on Singapore football

Singapore S-League
Read

Singapore, Malaysia learn Suzuki Cup fate

International
Read

Singapore struggle in Japan, Cambodia

International
Read

Singapore preparing for Japan tour

International
Read

Singapore beat Myanmar 2-1 in friendly

International
Read

Safuwan: Focused on making Asian Cup

Singapore
Read

AFC World Cup qualifying review

World Cup Qualifying - AFC
Read

Japan drawn against Singapore in 2018 World Cup qualifying

FIFA World Cup
Read

AFF Suzuki Cup draw takes place in Vietnam

Vietnam
Read

Highlights: Syria 4-0 Singapore

Singapore
Read

Arrests made over match fixing

Singapore
Read