Mexico Hot List: Jurgen Damm the talk of the town as Hector Herrera cools off

Jurgen Damm has been in the spotlight after scoring a brace in Tigres' 4-0 thrashing of Pumas in Week 14.

With one eye on Mexico's participation in the upcoming Confederations Cup and Gold Cup, many of the country's most noteworthy names will be keen to shine for their clubs.

Here, we take a look at some of the recent best and worst performances from the players chasing a place in Juan Carlos Osorio's national team rosters this summer.

Warming Up

Jurgen Damm, MF, Tigres (Mexico)

Why he's here: After scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Pumas, Damm has quickly become the most talked about player of the Liga MX weekend. The 24-year-old, who came off the bench for Tigres, scored both of his chances in less than 15 minutes.

What this means: Given an impressive end to the 2017 Clausura, Damm might be able to sneak into Osorio's roster for the Confederations Cup. At the very least, we should expect the winger to be a key player at this summer's Gold Cup.

Marco Fabian, MF, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Why he's here: Following a golazo in the 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last Saturday, Fabian appears to be back to full fitness. The goal was the midfielder's second in his past two matches and his fifth in the Bundesliga season.

What this means: With a healthy Fabian back in the squad, Frankfurt still have a chance of making a late run toward a Europa League spot in the league table. As for El Tri, Mexico fans should expect to see the former Chivas player at the Confederations Cup.

Marco Fabian appears to be back to full fitness following a lovely goal for Frankfurt in their loss to Dortmund.

Gael Sandoval, MF, Santos Laguna (Mexico)

Why he's here: After racking up five assists for Santos Laguna this season, Sandoval scored his first goal of the year during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atlas. At just 21, the midfielder continues to exceed expectations with Los Guerreros.

What this means: Lost in the storylines of other young Mexicans like Diego Lainez, Cesar Montes and Damm, Sandoval is quietly having an impressive tournament. Looking ahead, the midfielder will have to be patient, but his potential could eventually earn him a call-up to the national team.

Diego Reyes, DF, Espanyol (Spain)

Why he's here: On Sunday, Reyes was once again influential in Espanyol's back line in the narrow 1-0 victory over Leganes. With the 24-year-old helping take charge of the defense for most of the season, the La Liga side are nearing a Europa League-worthy finish.

What this means: Although there is plenty of competition to make Mexico's roster, Reyes' impressive campaign in Spain should lead to a key role for El Tri in the Confederations Cup this summer.

Cooling Down

Eduardo Herrera, FW, Veracruz (Mexico)

Why he's here: Herrera was left on the bench for Veracruz's past two games. Despite his three goals this season, the striker appears to have little trust from new manager Juan Antonio Luna.

What this means: His preliminary spot in last year's Copa America might be the closest he will get to a return to El Tri. Without minutes for Veracruz, the 28-year-old is far away from another call-up to the national team.

Hector Herrera, MF, Porto (Portugal)

Hector Herrera has has gradually lost his starting position for Porto, but he remains a key player for Mexico.

Why he's here: Herrera has gradually lost his key role with Porto. On Saturday, the midfielder wasn't brought on until the 83rd minute of the 1-1 draw with Braga. The 26-year-old has yet to gain a start for Porto in any competition since February.

What this means: In spite of his lack of minutes, it would be surprising to see Herrera left off the upcoming Confederations Cup roster for Mexico. But whether he maintains his place in the starting XI for the national team is another question altogether.

Jordan Silva, DF, Toluca (Mexico)

Why he's here: Once an intriguing young player for El Tri and Toluca, Silva has yet to make much of an impact in recent months for club or country. During Los Diablos Rojos' 1-1 draw with Monterrey over the weekend, the 22-year-old was left on the bench.

What this means: After starting in two matches for Mexico last October, the defender still needs to prove that he has the talent to earn another call-up. Unfortunately for Silva, it is highly unlikely that he will have enough time to justify a role in either summer tournament.

Guillermo Ochoa, GK, Granada (Spain)

Why he's here: Problems continue to mount for Ochoa and Granada. Without much help from his defense, the goalkeeper didn't make a single save in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Celta Vigo. The defeat was the second consecutive game in which the 31-year-old allowed three goals.

What this means: Ochoa does not deserve the blame for most of Granada's issues. That said, it will be interesting to see if El Grana's poor form will affect his motivation with the national team in the Confederations Cup.

