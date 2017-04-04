Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

 By Cesar Hernandez
Marco Fabian nets golazo in Frankfurt loss; defence fails Guillermo Ochoa

Marco Fabian celebrates after scoring a fantastic goal in Frankfurt's loss to Dortmund on Saturday.

Marco Fabian scored a golazo, Bayer Leverkusen held Bayern Munich goalless and Diego Reyes continues to shine for Espanyol.

Here's a look back at the Heroes and Villains from the Mexicans in Europe.

Heroes

It's now two goals in two consecutive matches for Eintracht Frankfurt's Marco Fabian. Despite the fact that Frankfurt lost 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Fabian will likely be thrilled with the form that he is currently enjoying. After months of injury complications, the midfielder has immediately bounced back for his club with his fifth goal of the season. The impressive strike, which was from about 25 yards out, was reminiscent of his long-range shots in Liga MX for Chivas and Cruz Azul in the past.

Following a 3-0 win over Maritimo, and a draw for Porto against Braga, Benfica have now been able to extend their slight advantage in the title race. Although the league leaders still have five matches left in the regular season, and a difficult upcoming rivalry match against Sporting Lisbon, Benfica's three-point cushion from second place is welcome news for fans. As for Raul Jimenez, injury problems continue to hurt the striker's opportunities. In the victory against Maritimo, the Mexican international was left off the gameday roster.

Diego Reyes and Espanyol are still in the hunt for a Europa League spot. Facing off against an eager Leganes side on Sunday, Reyes and the rest of the Espanyol backline kept the opposition scoreless in the narrow 1-0 victory. The Barcelona-based club undoubtedly has a few tricky matches at the end of the tournament, but with a coveted position in Europe on offer, Espanyol might be able to rack up the necessary points to finish in the top six. If Reyes maintains his noteworthy form in defense, Espanyol should be able to prolong their fighting chance for a move up the table.

Credit must be given to Bayer Leverkusen. After a so-far underwhelming season, Die Werkself were expected to lose at home on Saturday against league giants Bayern Munich. Keeping in mind that a recovering Javier Hernandez was left out of the match, and that the squad went down to 10 players in the 59th minute, Leverkusen's 0-0 draw against Bayern was highly impressive. As for Hernandez, all signs point to a return for the "Little Pea" in the near future.

.

Ochoa on ground vs Celta Vigo 170416
There was little Guillermo Ochoa could do in Granada's 3-0 loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Villains

In the race for the Primeira Liga title, Porto can't afford to drop any more points. Although the Dragoes have yet to lose a league match since August, Saturday's 1-1 draw with Braga provided Benfica with an opportunity to widen their lead at the top of the table. Checking in with the Mexicans in Porto's squad, winger Jesus Corona made a lively entrance in the 55th minute, but wasn't given enough time to help produce a game-winner. Midfielder Hector Herrera wasn't brought on until the 84th minute and Miguel Layun was once again left off the gameday roster altogether. Unfortunately for fans of Layun, the defender has yet to appear in the starting XI or bench this month.

Fiorentina appear to be stuck in the middle of Serie A's table. Following the recent 2-1 loss at home to Empoli, the Viola's road to a Europa League position has become much more difficult. Defender Carlos Salcedo has continued to remain irrelevant to the club that has rarely given him minutes in 2017. The 23-year-old, who once had a brilliant start to his tenure in Italy, has yet to play in a league match since February.

New leadership, same old Granada. In manager Tony Adam's first game in charge of El Grana, the struggling club stumbled in a 3-0 loss at home against Celta Vigo. In net, there was little that Guillermo Ochoa could do to compensate for the mistakes of Granada's lacklustre backline. There are still six matches left for Adams to save the organization, but with a total of seven points between them and safety, it's tough to assume that Granada will last much longer in the first division. Luckily for Ochoa, the goalkeeper is currently on loan with the team from Malaga.

Cesar Hernandez covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @cesarhfutbol.

